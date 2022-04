With incumbent Duke Coon not running for re-election to Conroe City Council, five candidates will contest the May 7 election for Place 3 on the council. In the order they will appear on the ballot, candidates for the seat are: Carl White, Harry Hardman, John Hernandez, Larry Calhoun, and Brandon Polk. Candidate responses may have been edited for length, style and clarity. Conroe City Council elections will be held through Montgomery County’s Elections Administration. Click here for more information on voting.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO