Netflix loses 200k subscribers in first quarter, expects to lose more

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is Netflix losing subscribers, its shares are also now tanking as a result. Netflix reported Tuesday that it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, making it the first time it...

The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The...
CNBC

Netflix is exploring lower-priced, ad-supported plans after years of resisting

After years of resisting advertisements on its streaming service, Netflix is now "open" to offering lower-priced tiers with ads, co-CEO Reed Hastings said Tuesday. Hastings has long been opposed to adding commercials or other promotions to the platform. He said during the company's prerecorded earnings conference call, however, that it...
TechCrunch

Netflix to introduce ad-supported plans in a major shift

The firm, which reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, will introduce the ad-supported plans to give customers more choice, company’s co-chief executive Reed Hastings said on the earnings call. The upcoming ad-supported plans will mark a major shift in how Netflix has previously viewed advertisement...
MarketWatch

BuzzFeed expects 30% revenue growth in the first quarter

Digital-media publisher BuzzFeed Inc. said it expects reported revenue to grow by about 30% in the current quarter. said that pro-forma revenue, which includes sales from recently acquired Complex Networks in the year-ago period, is expected to decline by a low single-digit percentage. The company also expected an adjusted loss...
CBS News

Netflix stocks plunge 25% after streaming service loses 200K customers

Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 25% in extended trading amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days. The company's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to its quarterly...
IndieWire

Netflix CEO Signals Support for Lower-Cost, Ad-Supported Plans

Click here to read the full article. Netflix shocked the industry April 19 with its underperformance in Q1 2022: The streamer didn’t just miss its goal, it actually lost 200,000 subscribers. Presumably, it’s not unrelated that company CEO Reed Hastings announced he’s considering the biggest shakeup to Netflix’s subscription offerings since most of us ditched our DVD queues. Like Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, and Paramount+, Netflix may introduce a lower-cost, ad-supported version. Netflix is an anomaly in its refusal to consider an ad-funded tier to date. On March 4, even Disney+ announced it would roll out a cheaper version with targeted ads. In...
Deadline

Netflix Stock Takes Another Dive As Streaming Giant Posts Q1 Subscriber Reversal

Click here to read the full article. Netflix shares plummeted more than 20% in after-hours trading after the company announced that it actually lost ground in terms of subscribers, falling to 221.64 million around the world. Usually, the question when Netflix reports numbers is about how many new customers it managed to acquire. This time, its global subscriber base declined by 200,000 from where the company ended 2021, a rare reversal and far from the internal projection of 2.5 million additions in the period. It’s the first negative move for subscriber levels in more than a decade, and the pain isn’t...
Reuters

Netflix flickers

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Covid-19 brought Netflix (NFLX.O) new users. With the pandemic largely history in the video-streaming service’s big markets, though, it’s revealing other shifts. The company on Tuesday reported its first drop in subscriber numbers since 2011 read more . The immediate result was a roughly 25% plunge in its shares in after-hours trading, a loss of nearly $40 billion in market value for a stock that was already down 42% this year.
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TheWrap

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Lost $648 Million in Stock Freefall

The streaming chief is feeling the pinch after his 5.16 million shares took a tumble. Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings lost nearly $648 million of investment in his own company as his 5.16 million shares have suffered a freefall after the streamer announced a loss of subscribers Tuesday. Netflix stock tumbled...
FOXBusiness

Netflix shares sink as Wall Street bails

NFLX NETFLIX INC. 226.19 -122.42 -35.12%. FOX Business surveyed what Wall Street is saying in the following roundup. Wedbush Securities: market saturation, competition, inflation among major headwinds. Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter has maintained a neutral rating for Netflix and lowered the firm's price target for Netflix from $342 to...
