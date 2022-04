SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who stepped in when he thought his neighbor was the victim of domestic violence ended up being the victim of an assault. According to the Salisbury Police report, the incident happened on Parkview Circle on Saturday afternoon. Roy Bivens, 53, was engaged in an argument with his girlfriend. He told the woman to leave the house. She went outside to wait for her daughter to pick her up.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO