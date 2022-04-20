ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos Park, FL

Crews leave mulch fire site after 10 day vigil

By WFTX Digital Team
 18 hours ago
Fire officials say they have cleared all outstanding units from the scene of a mulch fire that has been smoldering for nearly two weeks.

San Carlos Park Fire issued a statement Wednesday morning stating they cleared all staffed units from MW Horticulture at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"Several unmanned monitors and two forestry sprinklers remain on-scene, utilizing hydrant pressure only," the statement says. "SCPFD found the fire conditions at the facility were in a state that we were able to turn the operations over to MW."

Water usage will be less than 30,000 gallons per hour, per estimates. The unmanned equipment will be removed as needed.

Officials say there are still several hot spots that will continue to be monitored. Smoke may continue to emanate from the site as MW works to turn the piles. A "stop work" order remains in effect which prevents the business from doing its usual intake of material for processing.

All roads and lanes are now open.

