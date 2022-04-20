ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Welcome to Spring Restaurant Week on the Seacoast. Here's how to celebrate

By Portsmouth Herald
 20 hours ago

It's a great week for the Seacoast restaurant community. Restaurant Week returns tomorrow, April 21, relaunching a longtime tradition that took place twice a year for more than a decade before the pandemic shut it down. With their special lunch and dinner menus for Restaurant Week diners, more than 30 local restaurants are ready to welcome local residents back with creative dishes at affordable prices. The celebration continues for ten days through April 30, but get your reservations now. Many have already plotted out their week, making sure not to miss any of the magic - it's been a long time for everyone since the last Restaurant Week in the fall of 2019.

There's a good chance if you're a longtime Seacoast resident that you've eaten at least once at Ron's Landing or even before that at Ron's Beach House. It was announced this week that its Hampton Beach location across from the Atlantic Ocean is under contract to be sold and the iconic restaurant will close next month after 26 years. That's a lot of birthdays, anniversaries, proposals, just special moments we've celebrated there.

And on the flipside, a new Street will open soon in Exeter. The second Street location will serve many of the favorites you can find at the original restaurant in Portsmouth. It will open in the former location of Blue Moon Evolution on Clifford Avenue and will incorporate some of that landmark's ambience in the new venture.

There's a new proposal for Lower Kennebunk Village. The Pilot House Restaurant owners are proposing building a new two-story restaurant on Harbor Lane and lifting the Spirit of Massachusetts, which is also a restaurant, out of the Kennebunk River and cradle it on land next to the Pilot House. Learn more in Sean Sullivan's coverage of the owners' appearance before the Planning Board.

A pilot program developed by Seacoast Eat Local is seeing success. The first session at Dondero School in Portsmouth brings produce from local farms and food producers to the school for families to pick up along with recipes to cook the food. Parents and students loved the experience and the second session, which begins April 21, is almost full as word got out.

Enjoy,

Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

