Stocker-bound ‘Artrageous’ melds art with performing arts
By Editorial Staff
Morning Journal
18 hours ago
“Artrageous,” which is billed as “a fun, interactive art, music and dance experience for the entire family,” will bring its “larger-than-life” show to Lorain County Community College’s Stocker Arts Center Hoke Theatre for a matinee performance April 24. According to...
A music concert's audience will be encouraged to sing at a performance close to the south Shropshire border. Jon Boden, the former lead singer and main arranger of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead, will be leading a workshop at the Regal, in Tenbury Wells, before his performance with the Remnant Strings.
(CLIFTON, NJ) -- Bill Ervolino, the popular author, stand-up comic and columnist for The Record newspaper, rode off into the sunset in January 2019. Last June he rode back from the sunset, and he soon will be giving an encore performance in Clifton. Ervolino will offer his insights on the humor found in daily life as the guest speaker for a fundraiser luncheon on Sunday, May 1 at 1:00pm at the Upper Montclair Country Club (177 Hepburn Road) in Clifton. All proceeds from the luncheon will go to support the Clifton Arts Center.
The junior class of St. Thomas More Catholic High School is hosting this year's Hopefest Music Festival. The festival will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 am to 9 pm in Moncus Park. In addition to the music festival, there will also be a 5K race that...
“CODA," the Oscar-nominated film about a singing teenage daughter in a deaf family, is being developed as a stage musical by the Los Angeles-based Deaf West Theatre. The project was announced Wednesday by the film’s producers, Vendôme Pictures and Pathé Films, ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards where “CODA” is in contention for best picture. Sian Heder's “CODA,” which was acquired for $25 million by Apple TV+ after its Sundance Film Festival debut, was adapted from a 2014 French film. That 2014 film, "La Famille Bélier," didn't star deaf actors as the parents, but “CODA” has drawn widespread praise for...
There’s nothing so pure and effortless as sibling harmonies. The Everly Brothers proved that early on, and in the hands of Eleanor and Bonnie Whitmore, that tradition continues. The pair have intertwined their efforts before; while Bonnie can claim a string of solo albums, she’s also added her voice to the music made by the Mastersons, a duo that includes Eleanor and her husband Chris Masterson.
Celebrated among fans and critics for her vulnerability and poetic lyricism, R&B’s H.E.R. has perfected what her audience often refers to as the “post-breakup ballad,” though her music style knows no bounds. Earlier this month, the singer, whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, secured her fourth GRAMMY...
The 39th season of the Glacier Symphony and Chorale continues its celebration of the 25th anniversary of the leadership of Maestro John Zoltek as music director and conductor and will feature both the orchestra and chorale, as well as distinguished guest soloists in two weekend performances of monumental works in the classical music repertoire. The programs are composed of several of the greatest works by Gustav Mahler and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The annual Spring Festival of the Glacier Symphony, Orchestra and Chorale will take place at the Performance Hall of Flathead High School Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1;...
Sometimes it’s good to be bad. As long as, at the end of the day, you’re being pretty good. That, more or less, is the message of “The Bad Guys,” a very slick and pretty fun offering from DreamWorks animation based on Aaron Blabey’s popular book series of the same name.
Port Polson Players, in association with Mission Valley Friends of the Arts, presents the comedy classic “The Curious Savage” on two weekends.
The show plays April 22-24 and April 29-May 1 at Polson’s beautiful theater on the lake,
Curtain time Friday and Saturday evenings is 7:30 p.m, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Originally written in the 1950s, this clever and timely play features Ethel P. Savage, an elderly woman whose husband recently died and left her $10 million.
Playing against the kindness and loyalty of psychiatric patients, the avarice and vanity of “respectable" public figures examine human nature, parodying Ethel’s greedy offspring to comic perfection, right up to the surprise twist ending.
“The Curious Savage has a simple message that will warm hearts with humor, yet remind us all of what is truly important,” director Karen Lewing said. “It’s a true honor to be working with a cast of eleven veteran Port Polson Players to celebrate the opening of our 47th year.”
For reservations and information, call the Port Polson Players box office at 406-883-9212 or go to portpolsonplayers.com.
There aren’t many contemporary blues artists who can boast a catalog of 27 albums. Ronnie Earl, whose debut solo recording arrived in 1983, has been averaging an album a year on a variety of labels. But even with all that quantity, Earl’s quality control has never wavered. Now firmly ensconced on the Canadian-based Stony Plain imprint since 2003, he has aligned with a company that supports his recordings with little regard for hits or chart placement.
Harrison Birtwistle was one of Britain’s most celebrated contemporary classical composers. The groundbreaking British composer Harrison Birtwistle, who won international acclaim for his 1972 composition The Triumph of Time and 2008 opera The Minotaur, has died aged 87. Birtwistle’s publisher Boosey & Hawkes confirmed that the composer died at...
It's every stoner's favorite holiday today, and NPR unveiled a special edition of their Tiny Desk Concert series to commemorate the occasion. This week, Spitta slid through with an intimate, smoke-filled performance of some of his classic joints that fans have grown to love over the years, largely from the Pilot Talk series.
Musician Tim Feerick, bassist for the rock band Dance Gavin Dance, has died. He was 34. The "Synergy" rockers announced his death on Thursday in a statement shared to Instagram, just over a week before they were scheduled to headline the Swanfest music festival in their hometown of Sacramento. "We...
Famed electronic instrument maker Roland is celebrating its 50th anniversary today by teaming up with boutique publisher Bjooks to announce a coffee table book that tells its story. Inspire The Music: 50 Years of Roland History is a 400-page tome that delves into the tech, people and culture behind the company.
The extravagant production of Monty Python's Spamalot at Northern Stage is aimed squarely at those who've spent the pandemic missing dance numbers that fill the stage, silliness served by the bushel and glitter guns. A cast of 22 trots through two carefree hours of comedy, none of it stale despite a spam joke from the 1970s.
Multi-Platinum band Lady A is inviting fans to join their REQUEST LINE TOUR, coming to the Fox Theatre on August 19. Each night fans will experience the hit-packed set backed by rich harmonies the band is known for, while also interacting with the band in real time to directly request songs, making no two shows the same.
Art Rupe, the founder of Speciality Records who helped pioneer R&B and early rock music with artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, died on Friday at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced the news in a statement. No immediate cause of death was...
Students in the Lorain City Schools will have access to a beefed-up offering of arts classes next school year. Years ago, the district dramatically reduced its fine arts program as part of budget cuts. But as the district’s financial picture improved, the decision was made to increase students’ access to...
