Stocker-bound ‘Artrageous’ melds art with performing arts

Port Polson Players, in association with Mission Valley Friends of the Arts, presents the comedy classic “The Curious Savage” on two weekends. The show plays April 22-24 and April 29-May 1 at Polson’s beautiful theater on the lake, Curtain time Friday and Saturday evenings is 7:30 p.m, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Originally written in the 1950s, this clever and timely play features Ethel P. Savage, an elderly woman whose husband recently died and left her $10 million. Playing against the kindness and loyalty of psychiatric patients, the avarice and vanity of “respectable" public figures examine human nature, parodying Ethel’s greedy offspring to comic perfection, right up to the surprise twist ending. “The Curious Savage has a simple message that will warm hearts with humor, yet remind us all of what is truly important,” director Karen Lewing said. “It’s a true honor to be working with a cast of eleven veteran Port Polson Players to celebrate the opening of our 47th year.” For reservations and information, call the Port Polson Players box office at 406-883-9212 or go to portpolsonplayers.com.

POLSON, MT ・ 50 MINUTES AGO