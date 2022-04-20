Liza Minnelli’s Friend Has Made Some Shocking Claims About Her Surprise Oscars Appearance And Said The Star Was Left “Very Disappointed” By The Whole Thing

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO