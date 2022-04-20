ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Amid surge, voters favor masks, vaccine mandates

By Tulsi Kamath, Nexstar Media Wire
 18 hours ago
Americans largely support renewed mask mandates, vaccine mandates and even new stay-home orders in the event of another COVID-19 surge, a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Wednesday...

