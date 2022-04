Helen Prazak, 93, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Southridge Specialty Care in Marshalltown under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, with a vigil service taking place at 7:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 27 DAYS AGO