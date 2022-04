“The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness,” and other directly-sourced John Muir quotes for the Outsider in all of us. No soul understood the wilds of this world such as John Muir (1838-1914). Known today as ‘The Father of National Parks,’ Scottish-born Muir paved the way for much of our cherished National Park Service with his staunch commitment to preserving the American wilds – an extension of his own American dream after immigrating at the age of 11.

