Smyrna Police Searching for Vehicle of Interest in a Shooting

SMYRNA, Tennessee— On April 19, 2022, 10AM, Smyrna Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Cannon Drive in Smyrna. One individual suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A vehicle of interest is pictured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin, 615-267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org .

