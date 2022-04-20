ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Smyrna Police Searching for Vehicle of Interest in a Shooting

By Source Staff
 21 hours ago

SMYRNA, Tennessee— On April 19, 2022, 10AM, Smyrna Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Cannon Drive in Smyrna.  One individual suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A vehicle of interest is pictured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin, 615-267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org .

