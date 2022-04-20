Celebrate 75 Years of Jackie Robinson

Calhoun Journal

April 20, 2022

Local Events

On Tuesday, April 26 at 2:00 pm come to the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County to learn more about the history and impact of Jackie Robinson. Join Mark Everett Kelly for his presentation “75 Years Jackie Robinson” as he discusses the pivotal time period of integration and Major League Baseball.

