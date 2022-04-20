ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Car crash into school bus leaves 1 dead in Lake County

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a school bus in Lake County on Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers are on scene of the crash at U.S. Highway 27 near Great Egret Drive south of Leesburg in which the school bus was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto northbound U.S. 27 and into the path of a Toyota that was traveling southbound that struck the rear of the bus.

The Toyota then traveled several hundred feet and came to rest in a retention pond. The driver of the car, a 36-year-old Leesburg man, was pronounced dead on the scene, FHP said in a statement.

There were 17 students on the school bus, but no injuries have been reported.

Troopers shut down U.S. 27 southbound lanes for the investigation.

