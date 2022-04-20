Motorcycle crash kills Orlando man, 27, in Orange County Orlando Sentinel/TNS

An early-morning crash in Orange County left a motorcycle rider dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 27-year-old Orlando man was riding south on Hiawassee Road near Sandy Lane Drive, north of Maitland Boulevard when for an unknown reason, the motorcycle struck a guardrail around 12:30 a.m., FHP said in its report.

The rider was ejected and later pronounced dead at AdventHealth Apopka, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.