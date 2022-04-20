ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Razorbacks rule rivalry Game 1 over Red Wolves

By E. Wayne
 19 hours ago

Arkansas baseball won its sixth straight game Tuesday, dispatching Arkansas State, 10-1, at Baum-Walker Stadium .

Brady Slavens went 4 for 5 with a home run, four RBI and three runs to lead the way for the Diamond Hogs. Kole Ramage worked the first three innings and picked up the victory, his second of the year.

Arkansas scored all of its runs in the odd-numbered innings. Robert Moore’s two-run homer in the first inning started things before Arkansas State responded with a run in the second.

The biggest inning was the seventh, in which the Razorbacks plated five. Slavens’ grand slam was the highlight of the frame.

The two teams play again Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Diamond Hogs are on the road during the weekend, back in SEC play against Texas A&M.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas DB D'Shawn Jamison picks off Quinn Ewers and takes it to the crib

Now that the 2021 season is in the rearview mirror, the Longhorns are looking to correct all their weaknesses from the dreadful 5-7 season. Texas struggled in just about every aspect when it came to defense, and one of the things that hurt the most was their inability to force a turnover. The Longhorns ranked No. 94 in the country in turnovers forced with just 14 on the season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels lose key piece to defensive line for 2022 season

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are preparing for a bounce back season in 2022 but will have to do so without one of their top players on defense. On Tuesday, defensive lineman Tomari Fox lost his appeal with the NCAA and is suspended for the entire 2022 season. Fox will be allowed to practice and be with the team but cannot play in any games. Fox used a pre-workout supplement that was not approved by the NCAA, earning a suspension. The hope was that Fox could win his appeal and play for the Tar Heels but Tuesday’s ruling wasn’t in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

