Razorbacks rule rivalry Game 1 over Red Wolves

Arkansas baseball won its sixth straight game Tuesday, dispatching Arkansas State, 10-1, at Baum-Walker Stadium .

Brady Slavens went 4 for 5 with a home run, four RBI and three runs to lead the way for the Diamond Hogs. Kole Ramage worked the first three innings and picked up the victory, his second of the year.

Arkansas scored all of its runs in the odd-numbered innings. Robert Moore’s two-run homer in the first inning started things before Arkansas State responded with a run in the second.

The biggest inning was the seventh, in which the Razorbacks plated five. Slavens’ grand slam was the highlight of the frame.

The two teams play again Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Diamond Hogs are on the road during the weekend, back in SEC play against Texas A&M.