Happy Spring, everyone! We’ve got a pep in our step and it’s not only because of the warmer weather and increased hours of sunlight. That’s right, we’re feeling extra exuberant because today is Woman Crush Wednesday, the designated day for lifting up the laudable ladies who are leading the way in our favorite movies and shows streaming now. This week, we’re celebrating a wonderful woman who has been exploding onto the scene and making a mark for herself in the entertainment industry ever since she debuted just six years ago. She’s only going to keep getting bigger and better from here so be sure to remember her name! Now without further ado, give it up for your WCW, the spectacular Simon Ashley!

TV SERIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO