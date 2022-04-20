SunFest returns to West Palm Beach on April 28: Here’s the good news on tickets, transportation and parking

For the first time since 2019 — a final missing piece in the puzzle of major South Florida cultural events undone by COVID — SunFest returns April 28-May 1 to the West Palm Beach waterfront.

If you’ve forgotten, or you’re new around here, SunFest is arguably the most local of the region’s large music festivals, from its consistent booking of South Florida musicians to its location, embedded in the center of downtown, blocks from the Brightline station.

In a notable contrast from the recent Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, SunFest is offering single-day tickets, a critical policy for crash-strapped and time-challenged locals unable to use a four-day pass.

Of course, musically, SunFest is a national destination for performers and their fans. This year’s lineup includes country heartthrobs Sam Hunt and Brett Young, Grammy-nominated soul-rock interpreters Black Pumas, party starters Steve Aoki (stepping in for Nelly) and Lil Wayne, the unapologetically fierce Melissa Etheridge and Adam Lambert, and the nostalgic sing-alongs of the Goo Goo Dolls and Counting Crows.

Among recommended local performers in the lineup are Artikal Sound System, Matt Brown, Citizen Badger, American Sigh, the Joey Calderaio Band, Chris Pierce and Rogue Theory, among others.

What all these acts have in common is the ability to spin the universal good-time vibe that SunFest is after, executive director Paul Jamieson says.

“We are excited to bring music back to the waterfront and be in person with our friends at a festival that is at the center of so many people’s stories and memories,” Jamieson says. “For many people SunFest is more than an event, it’s a state of mind.”

If you’ve been to SunFest before you are likely aware of The Stand, a unique offering at the festival that allows you to upgrade your ticket to include a standing-room spot in front of the stage for individual acts. You can purchase access to The Stand in advance at SunFest.com/the-stand .

A fun SunFest parlor game is anticipating which performers will be the most popular according to the economics of The Stand, its prices offering a kind of snapshot of how acts are valued by a mainstream South Florida audience.

This year, SunFest is asking $30 to move down front to see Black Pumas, $35 for Sam Hunt and $40 for Adam Lambert. (Which seems precisely backward, with all due respect.) However, the winners of the popularity contest are Counting Crows and the Goo Goo Dolls, all of which are already sold out in The Stand.

The act who sold out first for The Stand was Nelly, who bowed out on Wednesday, citing “an unavoidable scheduling conflict.” SunFest adapted nicely by booking superstar DJ Steve Aoki.

As if it needed to be said, Super VIP tickets for SunFest 2022 are sold out.

Here is more of what you need to know about attending the festival.

Location

SunFest takes place Thursday-Sunday, April 28-May 1, on the Intracoastal Waterway in downtown West Palm Beach, radiating out along South Flagler Drive from Meyer Amphitheatre, 104 Datura St. Hours: 5-10 p.m. April 28, 5-11 p.m. April 29-30, noon-9 p.m. May 1.

Tickets

To make a purchase or get information on SunFest tickets at all prices levels, visit SunFest.com/tickets . Note: The discount for purchasing a ticket in advance expires on Friday, April 23, when prices will rise to gate levels.

Single-day pass: Discounted advance one-day tickets are being sold for individual dates chosen at the time of purchase. A ticket purchased for entry on Thursday or Friday is $55; a ticket for Saturday or Sunday is $60 in advance. Advance one-day tickets for ages 6-12 are $30/$35. Military veterans get $10 off the one-day pass, and other discounts for multiday admission. A senior discount (ages 65 and older) for one-day entry costs $45 and is available only at the gate.

Two-day pass: Similarly, you can save when buying tickets for two days of the festival, but you’ll need to specify which days you’re attending when you make the purchase. An advance two-day pass costs $80, $60 for ages 6-12.

Four-day pass: $105, $70 ages 6-12.

VIP admission: VIP access to prime stage-side viewing and a variety of special amenities costs $130 per day Thursday-Friday, $150 per day Saturday-Sunday, or $325 and $425 (depending on which stage you choose) for a four-day pass. Two levels of Super VIP ($1,299 and $1,775 for four days) are sold out.

Transportation

There is no reason to bring a car, with convenient train service to downtown West Palm Beach. If you are driving, be aware that Clematis Street and nearby east-west thoroughfares will be closed in certain places to accommodate pedestrian traffic. Parking is available through SunFest and purchasing a spot in advance is highly recommended.

Train: Brightline trains from Miami and Fort Lauderdale arrive at a station about three blocks from SunFest. Tickets from Fort Lauderdale cost $14-$17 each way for basic travel, $27 each way for premium accommodations (snacks and drinks included); service from Miami is $19-24 each, $37 premium. Brightline+ shuttle service can take you to and from the festival. Visit GoBrightline.com . Tri-Rail, with stations up and down the three counties, stops at a station about 10 blocks from the festival. Visit Tri-Rail.com .

Trolley: Once you’re there, downtown West Palm Beach has three free shuttle operations available. The Downtown West Palm Beach Trolley has service every 15 minutes on its Yellow Line route that includes SunFest and Tri-Rail among many stops. Visit DowntownWPB.com . The Rose Trolley offers free on-demand electric cart service within a 10-mile radius of SunFest from noon-midnight daily. Visit RoseTrolleyRides.com . The Circuit Shuttle also offers free electric-vehicle service during SunFest hours within a large portion of downtown. Visit RideCircuit.com/palmbeach .

Car: There is designated SunFest parking in downtown West Palm Beach lots and garages within walking distance of the festival, if you take advantage of advance access. Purchase a spot in advance for $12-$15 per day or $45-$55 for four days at SunFest.com/parking .

Boat: Boaters can anchor in the Intracoastal Waterway in front of the SunFest site and take the Water Taxi to the festival’s waterfront gate. Round-trip service is $5. Visit SunFest.com/water-taxi .

Performers

Again, when you buy an advance single-day ticket or a two-day pass, you’ll need to indicate which day or days you’re buying. Here is when each act is scheduled to perform.

Thursday, April 28: Citizen Badger (5:45-6:15 p.m.), American Sigh (6-6:30 p.m.), Andrew Morris Band (6-6:30 p.m.), Colony House (6:45-7:45 p.m.), flipturn (7-8 p.m.), Kid G (7-8 p.m.), Goo Goo Dolls (8:15-9:30 p.m.), Rainbow Kitten Surprise (8:30-9:45 p.m.), Sam Hunt (8:30-9:45 p.m.).

Friday, April 29: Indigo Dreamers (6:30-7 p.m.), Sko Gudino (7-7:30 p.m.), Joey Calderaio Band (7-7:30 p.m.), Fancy Hagood (7:30-8:30 p.m.), GaTa (8-9 p.m.), the Main Squeeze (8-9 p.m.), Counting Crows (9-10:30 p.m.), Polo G (9:30-10:30 p.m.), Slightly Stoopid (9:30-10:45 p.m.)

Saturday, April 30: Bre Kennedy (1:45-2:45 p.m.), Levi Hummon (2-2:45 p.m.), De’Wayne (2:15-3 p.m.), Brett Young (3:15-4:30 p.m.), Melissa Etheridge (3:15-4:30 p.m.), Chase Atlantic (3:30-4:45 p.m.), Public Sounds (5:45-6:45 p.m.), Chris Pierce (5:45-6:45 p.m.), iDiaz (6-6:55 p.m.), Rogue Theory (7:15-7:45 p.m.), Justus Bennetts (7:30-8:30 p.m.), Elena Rose (7:40-8:15 p.m.), Selfish Sons (8:15-9 p.m.), Justin Quiles (8:45-10 p.m.), Adam Lambert (9-10:15 p.m.), Lil Wayne (9:30-10:45 p.m.)

Sunday, May 1: Artikal Sound System (1:15-2:15 p.m.), Ric Wilson (1:30-2:15 p.m.), Spencer Sutherland (1:45-2:45 p.m.), Steve Aoki (2:45-4 p.m.), Soja (2:45-4:15 p.m.), Lany (3:15-4:30 p.m.), Topless In Tokyo (5:15-5:45p.m.), Crush Company (5:15-5:45 p.m.), Matt Brown (5:30-6 p.m.), Mihali (6:15-7 p.m.), Alex Mali (6:30-7 p.m.), Baby Jake (6:30-7:15 p.m.), Boys II Men (7:30-8:45 p.m.), Black Pumas (7:30-8:45 p.m.), AJR (7:45-8:55 p.m.)

What to bring

Among the items you can bring into SunFest are a single collapsible lawn chair; a small bag or backpack (no larger than 12 inches square and 6 inches deep); an umbrella (provided it does not block stage viewing); blankets; an empty, refillable water container (non-glass); infant food (non-glass).

What to leave at home

No coolers, outside food or beverage (including water), glass containers, pets, skateboards, bicycles, professional cameras (still or video), selfie sticks, lasers, glow products, sports balls, water guns, weapons or drones.

For more information on banned items, visit SunFest.com/allowed .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com .