ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Safety

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 21 hours ago

The South Florida Sun Sentinel continues its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with safeties. Safeties are one of the harder positions to get a consensus on because it’s like macaroni and cheese. Everyone makes it differently, and most people won’t eat just anybody’s mac and cheese.

Each team’s looking for something different from the safety position, and their personal taste factors into how they evaluate each player. This class features one shouldn’t-miss prospect, and half a dozen players who could become starters in a year or two with the right coaching.

Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton

The amount of ground Hamilton can cover is unprecedented. He has the size (6-foot-3, 220) to be utilized as a linebacker, and the athleticism and range to be a single-high safety. His pursuit angles are sound, and he brings the thunder when he strikes a skill player. But there are some medical concerns that could force him to slide out of being a top-10 selection.

Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker

Brisker is a fast and instinctive safety who has the skill set to play in the box, the post, and serve as a nickel cornerback. He can hold his own against the run and has ball skills (five interceptions in three seasons). He tends to stare down quarterbacks and lacks route recognition, so it could be a season or two before he’s ready to be viewed as a reliable NFL starter.

Michigan’s Dax Hill

Hill is one of the main reasons Michigan went on that Big Ten title run last season. He’s a playmaker who has the skill set to play all over the field. He could immediately serve as a nickel cornerback, and has the speed to do so considering he ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. Hill thrives in man coverage but has some work to do in zone where he’s usually a step slow reacting.

Georgia’s Lewis Cine

Cine, who is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, is a downhill safety who is an enforcer in the middle of the field. However, he’s versatile enough to play deep in Cover 2, and play single-high because of his 4.37 time in the 40-yard dash. The biggest issue he has is that his angles in run support can be a poor at times.

Baylor’s Jalen Pitre

Pitre is a rangy, fast, physical defender who takes good angles in pursuit and rarely misses tackles. He excelled playing Baylor’s “Star” position, played well at the Senior Bowl, and tested well at the NFL combine. That should be enough to make him a Day 2 selection. But his biggest wart is his lack of length.

Best of the Rest

Some teams might view Cincinnati’s Bryan Cox as the second-best safety in this draft. The Howard transfer was an excellent run defender at Cincinnati. But he has work to do in coverage. Maryland’s Nick Cross, Oregon’s Verone McKinley III, Illinois’ Kerby Joseph, Florida A&M’s Markquese Bell, and Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor could all be reliable rookie contributors.

Class Grade: C+

This safety class features one stud (Notre Dame’s Hamilton) and a handful of prospects who could be starters at some point in their first two seasons. However, the prospects of them being viewed as impactful NFL stars are slim. Expect most of these safeties be taken on the third day of the draft because teams know this is one position they can typically be patient with.

Teams in need

Every team in the NFC East — the Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Commanders — needs safety help. So do the Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Buccaneers, Rams, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs. Don’t be surprised if these teams create a Day 3 run on the position early.

Dolphins’ focus

The Dolphins have a young safety duo in Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones they plan to continue building the 2022 defense around . When those two youngsters started playing better in the second half of 2021, the defense took off. Let’s hope their growth and development doesn’t become stagnant under some new coaching. Eric Rowe is still in the mix as a tight-end coverage specialist, but it seems Miami would benefit from adding a backup free safety just in case Holland is ever sidelined for an extended period of time. Last year the Dolphins used cornerback Nik Needham as his replacement in games Holland missed because of COVID-19.

Previously addressed

Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Running backs

Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Offensive linemen

Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Tight ends

Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Linebacker

Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Cornerbacks

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tua Said About Brian Flores

When asked his opinion on former Miami head coach Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly give a glowing review. Tua is grateful that Flores welcomed him into the league as the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, but that’s about all he had to say about the former Dolphins leader.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Illinois State
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Miami, FL
Football
The Spun

There’s A Growing Conspiracy Theory With Baker Mayfield

It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
CLEVELAND, OH
College Football News

NFL Draft 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Pittsburgh Steelers draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach. NFL Draft 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Analysis. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis. QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nfl Draft#Nfl Combine#Free Safety#American Football#Sun Sentinel#Notre Dame#Penn State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

David Furones’ NFL mock draft: The franchise-altering picks, surprises and steals of a first round minus the Dolphins

In this 2022 first-round NFL mock draft, South Florida Sun Sentinel Dolphins reporter David Furones hypothesizes what each team will do based on their needs, the runs on certain positions, and where the strengths and weaknesses in the draft’s talent pool could lead each team when the first round begins on April 28. The Dolphins are without a first-round pick as their own was traded to the ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First wide receiver chosen in every NFL draft in Super Bowl era

Catching on (AP Photo/Tom Hood, File) It isn't as easy as it seems to find a great wide receiver in the NFL draft. Take a look at the first WRs taken in the selection process since the Super Bowl era, and you realize a lot of the first off the board fizzled big time. (Stats via: Profootballreference.com.)1967: Gene Washington Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports Taken eighth overall out of a powerhouse Michigan State program by the Minnesota Vikings, Gene Washington played six seasons with the Purple before finishing with Denver. He had 182 catches, 26 for touchdowns.1968: Haven Moses Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK The ninth...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Duke star Paolo Banchero makes major announcment

The Duke Blue Devils had an excellent run in the 2021-22 college basketball season surrounded by the looming retirement of longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski but ultimately fell short to their bitter rival in the Final Four, losing to North Carolina 81-77. The team was one of the most talented...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bengals Meeting With One of the Top Defensive Tackles in NFL Draft

The Bengals are meeting with Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Tuesday according to Josh Norris. Winfrey is considered one of the top interior linemen in this class. He had 23 tackles (11 for loss) and 5.5 sacks in 12 games for the Sooners last season. The 21-year-old is expected...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Steelers Announce New Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added a new coach to their coaching staff. They announced on Tuesday morning that David Corley has been named the assistant quarterbacks coach. Corley comes over from the University of Richmond, where he served as the team’s running backs coach in 2021. He’s also worked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins secondary figures to be one of NFL’s best in 2022

Miami Dolphins standout cornerback Xavien Howard got his money this offseason, and that assured that the team’s strong secondary would remain intact. With the extra $50,691,177 in a restructured five-year deal, Howard’s contract concerns were appeased, ensuring he is locked in to solidify the most important factor that allows the Dolphins defense to play aggressively. With Howard on one side ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins re-sign practice-squad defensive tackle who played in 2020

The Miami Dolphins re-signed defensive tackle Benito Jones, the team announced on Tuesday. Jones played in six games as an undrafted rookie in 2020, but he spent the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad. In 2020, Jones made two tackles, one solo. Jones went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2020 after he was a second-team All-SEC selection as a senior in the 2019 season, his third as a starter ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
fantasypros.com

Jets 2022 NFL Draft: What Will New York Do?

Several factors will come into play as teams decide which 2022 rookies to add to their rosters. We’ve taken a look at the historical trends and tendencies of each NFL franchise along with team needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s allowed us to provide mock drafts from some of the most accurate sources in the industry. Using all that we’ve learned, let’s take a look at what the New York Jets might do early in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: NFL shouldn’t let window close on Colin Kaepernick’s playing career without giving QB another shot

The quarterback rolls out to his right, avoiding the rush for the would-be edge rusher, and hurls the ball 65-yards in the air. The pass he launches with a flick of the wrist just misses the outstretched arms of Montreal Alouettes receiver Fabian Guerra Jr. and hits the Tequesta Trace Park field gate in the back of the end zone. Colin Kaepernick slaps his hands together in disappointment, as ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy