ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man, 72, slashed in face in random unprovoked Brooklyn street attack

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 21 hours ago

A 72-year-old man was slashed in the face in a random unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn street, police said Wednesday.

The victim was walking near Beverley Road and E. 16th St. in Flatbush when the attacker ambushed him from behind, cutting him in the face multiple times with a knife about 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The attacker ran off south on Marlborough Road without ever saying a word.

Medics took the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings County Hospital#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Video: Man fires gun multiple times while on private driveway

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect shot multiple rounds near a Queens residence Wednesday, police said. No one was injured after the slew of bullets were fired, police said. However, a basement window nearby sustained damage. The shooting happened about 4:10 a.m. at a home near 115th Avenue and 221st Street. A man entered […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Nashville man charged with stabbing uncle to death and wounding parents after they told him to move out

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Person of interest identified after mom found dead in duffel bag

Police are hunting for a person of interest in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a duffel bag on the side of the road in New York City over the weekend. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found in a neighborhood not far from her home in Queens. The mother of two was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and left arm, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Suspect Remains At Large Following Brutal Killing of Forest Hills Woman Found Stuffed Inside Duffel Bag

Police are still trying to piece together how a woman was fatally stabbed and stuffed in a bag that was left on the side of a road in Forest Hills Saturday morning. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found by police crammed into a large duffel bag and discarded on Metropolitan Avenue near the Jackie Robinson Parkway overpass at around 8:10 a.m., according to police. Cops came across the gruesome discovery after a resident called 911 having found the bag while taking his dogs on a walk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy