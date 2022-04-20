Man, 72, slashed in face in random unprovoked Brooklyn street attack

A 72-year-old man was slashed in the face in a random unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn street, police said Wednesday.

The victim was walking near Beverley Road and E. 16th St. in Flatbush when the attacker ambushed him from behind, cutting him in the face multiple times with a knife about 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The attacker ran off south on Marlborough Road without ever saying a word.

Medics took the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.