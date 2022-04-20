ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, KY

Freeze Warning issued for Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott by NWS

weather.gov
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clay, Lowndes, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clay; Lowndes; Oktibbeha The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Oktibbeha County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Clay County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Lowndes County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Muldrow, or near West Point, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near West Point around 305 PM CDT. Waverly around 310 PM CDT. Columbus AFB around 315 PM CDT. Kolola Springs around 320 PM CDT. Caledonia around 325 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Knott, Letcher by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Kentucky. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Knott; Letcher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LETCHER...SOUTHEASTERN KNOTT...SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 307 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Democrat, or 9 miles north of Whitesburg, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenleaf, Wheelwright and Beaver. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Lowndes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAY AND LOWNDES COUNTIES At 308 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Prairie to near Tibbee to near Crawford, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Waverly around 315 PM CDT. Columbus, Columbus AFB and Bent Oak around 320 PM CDT. Kolola Springs and Steens around 325 PM CDT. Caledonia around 330 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Artesia. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Magoffin, Morgan, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern and northeastern Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Magoffin; Morgan; Wolfe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN...NORTH CENTRAL BREATHITT...NORTHERN MAGOFFIN AND NORTHEASTERN WOLFE COUNTIES At 241 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belknap, or 12 miles north of Jackson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burg, Lewis, Williams and Florress. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elliott, Johnson, Magoffin, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elliott; Johnson; Magoffin; Morgan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN JOHNSON...NORTHERN MAGOFFIN AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIOTT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Kentucky.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Cleburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay; Cleburne FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Shelby and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 350 AM CDT, Local Law Enforcement and Emergency Management have reported heavy rain in the warned area due to recent thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Many roads across the warning area are underwater and impassable. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen per doppler RADAR estimates. Heavy rain has mostly subsided, but flooding will continue over the next 3 or 4 hours until waters recede. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Calera, Clanton, Childersburg, Columbiana, Jemison, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Stewartville, Weogufka, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Fort McClellan, Lincoln, Weaver and Vincent.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 05:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 12.0 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri 1am 1am 1am Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 21.2 Tue 9pm 20.7 18.1 16.5
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Pike; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne Strong Gusty Winds into the Evening Southerly winds ahead of a cold front will increase in speed this afternoon averaging between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Pike, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elliott; Floyd; Johnson; Magoffin; Martin; Morgan; Pike; Rowan TORNADO WATCH 67 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOYD CARTER ELLIOTT FLOYD GREENUP JOHNSON LAWRENCE MAGOFFIN MARTIN MORGAN PIKE ROWAN
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Elliott; Floyd; Greenup; Johnson; Lawrence; Magoffin; Martin; Morgan; Pike; Rowan TORNADO WATCH 67 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOYD CARTER ELLIOTT FLOYD GREENUP JOHNSON LAWRENCE MAGOFFIN MARTIN MORGAN PIKE ROWAN
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Harlan, Leslie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Leslie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Harlan, Bell, east central Knox, southwestern Leslie and southeastern Clay Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cubage, or 11 miles southeast of Pineville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pathfork, Hensley Store and Martins Fork around 205 PM EDT. Wallins Creek, Kentenia, Tremont, White Star, Coldiron, Teetersville, Molus, Mary Alice, Tacky Town and Liggett around 210 PM EDT. Harlan, Loyall, Baxter, Sunshine, Harlan Gas, Clovertown, Elcomb, Kitts, Tway and Golden Ash around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bledsoe, Rosspoint, Putney, Ages, Mozelle, Verda, Kildav, Bailey Creek, Warbranch and Nolansburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 06:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Jackson; Lee; Owsley; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Owsley, northwestern Perry, southeastern Jackson, southwestern Breathitt, southeastern Lee and northern Clay Counties through 215 PM EDT At 143 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sidell, or near Manchester, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. Rotation has been indicated with this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sextons Creek, Sourwood, Ammie, Wild Cat, Hensley, Maulden, Nathanton and Seth around 150 PM EDT. Thomas, Taff, Trixie, Felty, Blake, Island City, Teges, Newfound, Oneida and Sturgeon around 155 PM EDT. Southfork, Gobbard, Ricetown, Conkling, Major, Sebastian, Lucky Fork, Scoville, Endee and Mistletoe around 200 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Booneville, Cowcreek, Eversole, Lerose, Arnett, Chestnut Gap, Turin, Stay, Grass, Morris Fork, Jetts Creek, Copebranch, Turkey, Guerrant, Lone, Athol, Houston, Tallega, Sebastian`s Branch, Canoe, Canyon Falls and Monica. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Sharp The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Independence County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Jackson County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Lawrence County in eastern Arkansas Southern Sharp County in north central Arkansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1244 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Strawberry to near Cave City to 7 miles south of Sidney to near Mount Pleasant, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Batesville... Newport Cave City... Tuckerman Diaz... Newark Swifton... Cushman Grubbs... Strawberry Lynn... Oil Trough Jacksonport... Magness Moorefield... Salado Southside in Independence Count Sulphur Rock Campbell Station... Amagon This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 76 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Shelby, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chilton; Clay; Coosa; Shelby; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Chilton County in central Alabama Southeastern Shelby County in central Alabama West Central Clay County in east central Alabama Northwestern Coosa County in east central Alabama Southwestern Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 228 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Though heavy rainfall has mostly come to an end, there are reports of numerous flooded and impassable roadways. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sylacauga, Clanton, Childersburg, Jemison, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Thorsby, Maplesville, Oak Grove, Bon Air, Lay Lake, Marble Valley, Lay Lake Dam, Strickland Crossroads, Gap Of The Mountain, Fayetteville, Mitchell Lake, Chilton County Motor Sports Park, Sycamore and Winterboro. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cowley, Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cowley; Harvey; Sedgwick DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility around one quarter of a mile expected due to dense fog. * WHERE...Harvey, Sedgwick and Cowley Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burt, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burt; Cass; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Sarpy; Saunders; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Parmer, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Floyd; Hale; Lamb; Parmer; Swisher FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS....LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND AN EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE FAR SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE * Timing...Through 8 PM. * Wind...West at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...Near 5 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX

