Indiana State

Little boy mysteriously found dead in suitcase

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

Police are urging the public to help them identify a little boy mysteriously found dead in a suitcase in rural Indiana.

The boy, about 5 years old, was found dead on Saturday in Washington County in southern Indiana, the Indiana State Police said.

His body was inside a closed, hard case suitcase that had a Las Vegas design on the front and back, police said.

Police continues to ask for the public's help in identifying a deceased child located in Washington County, Indiana, inside a closed suitcase pictured in this image released by Indiana State Police department.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday but that didn't determine his cause of death, police said. The toxicology report is still pending, police said.

The boy is described as Black and about 4 feet tall, with a slender build and short haircut, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to call 1-888-437-6432.

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

