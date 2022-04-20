ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings will rely greatly on development of Irv Smith Jr. and Co.

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
BringMeTheSports
BringMeTheSports
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GiawP_0fEc4txA00

Three players talked at TCO Performance Center on Tuesday -- each unproven, each needed for success in 2022.

EAGAN — On Tuesday, three Minnesota Vikings players that have something in common spoke at the lectern inside TCO Performance Center. Irv Smith Jr., Cam Bynum and Christian Darrisaw have each given the Vikings plenty of reason to believe they can play significant roles — if not become stars — but haven’t had big enough sample sizes yet to prove it. And the Vikings need them to prove it.

During training camp last year, Smith Jr. appeared to be on the verge of a breakout season after spending his first two years as TE2 behind Kyle Rudolph. But during the final preseason game of the year, he felt a tweak in his knee. An MRI revealed that he would need season-ending surgery, delaying the team’s chance to find out whether he could ascend from a nice chess piece to a true game breaker.

As Smith Jr. continues to recover, he isn’t participating in the physical side of the team’s offseason workouts and likely won’t be a full-go until training camp.

“We’ll make sure that we’ve got a great plan for Irv all the way through this entire nine-week program that just puts him in a great position to have a great training camp,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “That’s what I’ve challenged him to do, is stressing him above the neck – making sure he’s learning the system so he’s gonna know what to do, where to line up and then when we start getting those full-speed reps for him will be great. And then on to the competitive reps when training camp comes around.”

Over his two seasons as a roving receiver/tight end, Smith Jr. was a very effective weapon for quarterback Kirk Cousins. He was targeted 87 times and caught 66 passes between 2019 and 2020 and Cousins posted a 124.5 quarterback rating when targeting the former Alabama tight end.

That was in Stefanski/Kubiak offenses, which are historically friendly to tight ends. While O’Connell’s system is expected to offer plenty of changes, the Vikings’ new head coach said that players with Smith Jr.’s unique skillset at his position transcend systems.

“As far as the verbiage and the terms, all of that will be new,” O’Connell said. “But in a lot of ways, when a guy does things well on a football field, you can translate it to any system, whether it’s being a vertical threat down the field, having a role in the run game. All the different ways we marry the run and the pass, I think Irv has the perfect skillset to play a big role in that. Going back and watching him, I know he was feeling really, really good before the injury last year.”

Adapting to a different offense shouldn’t be an insurmountable challenge for Smith Jr., who has been asked to do a lot of different things in his short football career. He switched offensive coordinators twice in his first two NFL seasons and was asked to line up as a slot receiver on 30% of his snaps and out wide on 13% (per PFF).

“When I was at Alabama, we had I think four different offensive coordinators in the three years I was there,” Smith Jr. said. “So having to learn an offense, total new structure, different schemes somewhere, two tight end heavy offenses, some were one. Some were spread out a lot. So it’s just finding my balance. I’m confident in my abilities. I know my coaches are as well, the players, so anywhere I can fit in and make plays.”

If the Vikings want to grow from where they were offensively last season, they will need Smith Jr. to make plays right away. His replacement Tyler Conklin ranked as PFF’s 14th best receiving tight end, catching 61 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns. Exceeding those numbers will take Smith Jr. having a pretty good year — and staying healthy. The next man up behind him is currently Johnny Mundt, who has 10 career catches.

Smith Jr. paused to smile several times throughout his comments on Tuesday. He said that he feels like what didn’t break him will make him stronger going into this year.

“Mentally, I was always strong after like before, but coming out of this, it’s made me even stronger,” Smith Jr. said. “I’m excited, just to be back in the building, get back on the field, do what I love and be with my team, they’ve been super supportive of me, and this whole organization, everybody, has been very supportive. So it’s going to be a very fun season, very lit, and it’s going to be cool.”

Darrisaw’s health and development will be vital

The success of the Vikings’ offense also hinges on left tackle Christian Darrisaw, a 2021 first-round pick, meeting expectations in Year 2. As a rookie, he started last season inactive due to an injury that required surgery. When he got on the field, the Virginia Tech standout showed flashes of his raw physical ability but also allowed five sacks and graded 39th of 57 in pass blocking by PFF.

“It was definitely rough times and good times,” Darrisaw said. “Just coming into this offseason fully healthy, it's been great. Learning from guys like Brian O'Neill, Jesse Davis, just taking things from them every day and trying to apply it to my game and get better from last year.”

Darrisaw’s rough stretch came mid-season, when he gave up nine QB pressures in a two-week span against Los Angeles and Green Bay and then got hurt against San Francisco in Week 12 and didn’t return until Week 15. But two of his final three games graded above 80 by PFF.

There may not be such a thing as carrying over momentum from season to season but players often take their biggest jump from Year 1 to Year 2. Darrisaw gets an even larger potential boost because he was stunted from the start by injuries last year.

“It's been amazing finally being healthy from the end of the season until now,” Darrisaw said.

As the Vikings showed in 2021, there isn’t much room for error when it comes to injuries on the offensive line. Long time swing tackle Rashod Hill is not returning to the team, moving Oli Udoh into that position. When Udoh was asked to fill in at left tackle for Darrisaw, he graded 40.3 and 28.7 in pass blocking — well, well below average. Darrisaw’s health and development will be vital.

Cam Bynum says he's ready

On the defensive side, the Vikings now have a lot of experienced players in key positions with Za’Darius Smith, Jordan Hicks, Harrison Phillips and Patrick Peterson signed. But the youngster projected to start alongside All-Pro Harrison Smith is second-year safety Cam Bynum, who started two games in Smith’s absence last year and played well despite having made a position switch from corner as a rookie.

“I knew it was going to be a tough learning curve,” Bynum said. “It was going to take reps, lot of frustration through the process knowing that it’s not going to be perfect from day one. Me being at corner for so long, it felt like I had things figured out, but now going to have to master a whole new craft. Now it’s like, OK, sit back and go through these mistakes, mistakes are good. Now just don’t make the same ones over and over.”

Prior to the season Mike Zimmer called Bynum “brilliant” and his teammates praised the way he adapted to safety. This year he’ll be asked to adjust again, only to Ed Donatell’s defense. Bynum explained that there could be more opportunities to create turnovers for safeties in the new defense.

“It might be more visual on the quarterback, where you don’t have to carry a guy so far across the field, because the backside safety might be able to see him coming and be able to pick it up, so now I can rob a different route,” Bynum explained.

In 2021, the Vikings received quality play from veteran Xavier Woods, who ranked 32nd of 64 safeties by PFF. As they attempt to make big gains on defense this year, they’ll need Bynum to repeat or better Woods’ showing. Bynum said he’s ready.

“I prepared as if I was the starter all [last] year,” he said. “Now that I’ve had a chance to be that, my preparation isn’t going to slip. It’s going to go even higher now.”

The Vikings will need all of their unproven/budding players to go even higher now because they haven’t brought in any backups at tight end, tackle or safety who could handle the roles if these developing starters falter.

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings-Chiefs Trade Theory Is a Pretty Massive One

The Kansas City Chiefs hold the 29th and 30th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, an extra gift from the Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins. A couple of weeks ago, VikingsTerritory explained how a trade with the Minnesota Vikings might make sense, coupling the 29th and 30th choices from the Chiefs — for Minnesota’s 12th overall selection. Then, the Chiefs would select a dazzling playmaker with the 12th pick, while the Vikings fortify the roster with two 1st-Rounders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Mike Zimmer is Still a Free Agent

Coming into Minnesota, Mike Zimmer was known as one of the foremost defensive minds in the NFL. Since being fired, though, no one has hired him. It’s easy to forget that many believed Zim was precisely what the Vikings franchise needed in the early days. His Bengals had just allowed an average of 19.1 points per game, 5th-best in the NFL. Cincinnati also finished 5th in yards allowed on the ground, holding opponents to an average of 96.5 yards per game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Eagan, MN
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Virginia, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Eagan, MN
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX
VikingsTerritory

For Vegas Odds, Derek Stingley Jr. Is Right on Edge of Vikings Draft Spot.

After SauceMania passed by the Minnesota Vikings a month ago, fans of the team pivoted to Derek Stingley Jr. as Sauce 2.0 for the team’s draft outlook. For several weeks, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner from Cincinnati was the perceived frontrunner to join the Vikings via the 2022 NFL Draft. But then Garnder orchestrated a flawless NFL Combine performance, careening his stock up the draft board and thus likely unavailable to the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

SI.com Mock Draft: Early QBs Push Receivers to Packers

The worst-case scenario for the Green Bay Packers would be a mid-draft run on receivers taking out the top prospects. The best-case scenario would be the one laid out by Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr in his mock draft. Orr had three quarterbacks being taken in the first 11 picks....
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Davis
VikingsTerritory

Two Former Vikings Reunite

Former general manager Rick Spielman has drafted eight players in the 2016 NFL Draft. In retrospect, it was one of the worst drafts of his career. In the first round, he selected Laquon Treadwell. The receiver only caught 53 passes in his four years with the Vikings for 701 yards and two touchdowns. He had a solid season in Jacksonville in 2021, but he became a major bust for the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harrison Smith#American Football#Tco Performance Center#Mri
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Irvin Makes His Opinion On Deebo Samuel Very Clear

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has a pretty intriguing take on Deebo Samuel. Samuel has been the talk of the day on Wednesday as he’s formally requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. It’s been hinted at for the last week, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington confirmed that he wants out.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best receivers Jets should trade for ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

With their biggest area of weakness being a reliable number one receiver, the New York Jets are in dire need of finding some help for second year quarterback Zach Wilson, which they can do prior to the 2022 NFL Draft. As they aim to improve their passing game, gang green will be in the market for an explosive deep threat. Now that several players are holding out due to contract disputes with their respective teams, this may be the Jets’ chance to pounce.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Derek Stingley Jr. would be perfect fit for Eagles in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are in an enviable position heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. General manager Howie Roseman was able to obtain future draft capital while retaining picks in the first round of this year’s draft. It’s an impressive achievement that has the Eagles set up for success both now and in the future. There are plenty of defensive prospects available for the taking in the first round, a route that many project the Eagles to take. It would certainly be a smart move by Roseman to improve a defense that has needs at the linebacker spots and in the secondary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BringMeTheSports

BringMeTheSports

Minneapolis, MN
136
Followers
63
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy