ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tony’s Fresh Market acquired by New York-based Apollo Global Management

By Talia Soglin, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19z7eq_0fEc4d4m00
Tony's Fresh Market in Berwyn on April 20, 2022. The specialty grocery chain, with 18 locations in the Chicago area, is being purchased by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Tony’s Fresh Market, a specialty grocery chain with 18 locations in the Chicago area, is being purchased by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.

Tony’s has been family-owned and operated since its founding in 1979, when Italian immigrants Tony Ingraffia and Domenico Gambino opened the first location at Fullerton and Central Park avenues with a handful of employees.

“It just felt like we needed and wanted a partner that can help us get to the next level,” said Frank Ingraffia, the CEO of Tony’s and Tony Ingraffia’s son. “We think we have a good thing going here, and we’ve done well over the course of 43 years, but when you bring on a partner like Apollo it kind of takes you to the next level.”

Ingraffia, who began bagging groceries and pushing carts for the family business as a preteen, said Apollo would bring “an improvement from the customer’s standpoint.”

The New York-based private equity giant has made prior investments in the grocery sphere, putting down $1.75 billion in Albertsons Companies Inc. in 2020. Albertsons owns grocery chains including Safeway and Jewel-Osco. The company has also invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, The Fresh Market and Smart & Final.

Grocery sales have taken off during the pandemic, with 2020 becoming the first year Americans spent more on food eaten at home than food eaten outside the home since 2008 during the Great Recession, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found.

The family will remain involved both in management roles and as shareholders at Tony’s following the Apollo deal. Tony Ingraffia will be a shareholder and board member, said Andrew Jhawar, a partner at Apollo. Tony and Frank Ingraffia as well as some other family members will have “a significant equity investment” in the company, Jhawar said, though he declined to disclose their share. Gambino is retiring, the company said, though his family will continue to be involved in the business. The parties declined to comment on financial details of the transaction.

Joanna Reiss, partner and co-lead of impact investing at Apollo, said the company views the acquisition “very much as a partnership.”

She said Apollo was hoping to work with the family to “drive more opportunity and more access to the incredible assortment that Tony’s offers across the Chicagoland area and hopefully beyond that.”

Reiss praised Tony’s assortment of “healthful, affordable and culturally relevant foods,” as well as its donations to local food banks, and said Apollo was focused on tackling issues of access to quality foods in underserved communities.

Apollo representatives said customers can expect expansion, but declined to comment on the number of potential new stores or where they would be located. Tony’s has six locations in Chicago, most of which are located on the city’s Northwest Side. Suburban stores include locations in Niles, Prospect Heights, Berwyn and Burbank, among others.

Jhawar said growth could potentially include merger and acquisition opportunities.

Ingraffia said three new stores were in the pipeline, including one in Chicago and one store each in Joliet and Schaumburg.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Does Herrmann die on Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is crucial to the foundation of Chicago Fire. He’s the wily veteran who mentors the younger firefighters and the fatherly role model who sits behind the bar at Molly’s Pub. His presence has been appreciated since the pilot, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t...
TV SERIES
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois is the most populous city in Illinois, with a population of almost 3 million. It’s considered an international gateway for culture, industry, transportation to just name a few. It’s a frequent tourist destination so you shouldn’t be surprised to know that there are plenty of places to eat. This includes American food, which we can’t help but sometimes crave. With our top 5 list of American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois this craving will be filled.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Reporter to Chicago's Lightfoot: How can you 'possibly even consider' re-election after 'harm you've caused'

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the "harm" she's caused. The reporter began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the "economy is booming." Lightfoot said that this wasn't true and asked the journalist to continue with his question.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
New York State
City
Schaumburg, IL
Berwyn, IL
Business
City
Berwyn, IL
City
Prospect Heights, IL
City
Burbank, IL
City
Niles, IL
City
Joliet, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Benzinga

Alta Expands Nikola Dealer Network To Arizona

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) has secured the Arizona sales and service territory for Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA). Deal terms not disclosed. The arrangement expands Alta's dealer territory with Nikola beyond the NY, NJ, eastern PA, and New England markets and replaces Empire Transport in Arizona. The first Nikola...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo Global Management#Sprouts Farmers Market#The Fresh Market#Chicago Area#Italian#Albertsons Companies Inc#Safeway
CBS Chicago

North Chicago man finding himself stuck as he tries to get missing jewelry back from shuttered Sears

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- A North Chicago man had been saving a diamond ring for a special lady, but now, his dream proposal is ruined. The man, Marcus Gregory, blames the company he trusted for years. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, Gregory's lost-and-found case is a complicated one. Gregory still has the years-old receipts for jewelry he has been saving for his daughter. Also in his longtime collection is a shiny engagement ring. He has been on the lookout for a lucky lady – but as of last August, Gregory is also on the...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Interlochen gets first base at New York Philharmonic

In today’s NY season announcement, a collaboration was unfurled with the Interlochen Center for the Arts. This will include the establishment of the NY Phil Interlochen Scholars, 30 young artists associated with New York City cultural institutions, who will receive full-tuition scholarships to attend Interlochen Arts Camp in the summer of 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Willie Wilson announces third gas giveaway as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweaks her own gas card plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayoral candidate and millionaire philanthropist Willie Wilson is planning a third gas giveaway this weekend, after providing $1.2 million in free gas for drivers in Chicago and the suburbs in two previous giveaways in March.Wilson said he'll be giving away another $1 million of free gas on Saturday at 30 to 40 gas stations in the city and suburbs, although he said he's working on finalizing a list of stations.It's the first gas giveaway Wilson has announced since he officially joined the race for mayor last week, his third time running for mayor. It also comes as...
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

Where to Celebrate Polish Culture in Chicago

When a Chicagoan hears the word “Polish,” a hot dog-esque smoked sausage might come to mind — or the eastern Slavic ethnic group these Chicago mainstays are named for. It’s long been claimed that outside of Warsaw, Poland, Chicago, Illinois is the largest Polish city in the world. While 2020 census data still emerges, according to the 2000 census “nearly one third of all Polish immigrants in the United States live in the Chicago area.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
freightwaves.com

Transplace adds LTL pooling to truckload consolidation program

Third-party logistics provider Transplace has launched a program to create full truckload movements out of multiple LTL shipments moving across North America, including Canada and Mexico. Under the initiative, Transplace will consolidate LTL traffic at various pooling points and build the freight into full truckload shipments for a point-to-point linehaul...
INDUSTRY
Chicago Tribune

Couples who rescheduled pandemic weddings now face new headache: Inflation

When Evan Cooperman and Rachel Ambrozewski got engaged in October 2019, in true Chicago style, the couple made no little plans: an elopement to a resort in Bali in June 2020, followed by a stateside wedding at the Michelin-starred, and now shuttered, Band of Bohemia. But with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, just months after Cooperman’s proposal at a Halloween party, the ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Calling on kugel and other favorites for a proper Passover meal

The word “kugel” comes from the German word for “ball,” and during Passover, which ends Saturday, kugels are quite popular. Kugel is easy to make: The savory version is a combination of eggs, oil, vegetables, salt and pepper; the sweet version means sugar and, often, cinnamon instead of salt and pepper, and a starch, such as matzo, instead of vegetables. Kugel can be round, as its name ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy