Tony’s Fresh Market acquired by New York-based Apollo Global Management

Tony's Fresh Market in Berwyn on April 20, 2022. The specialty grocery chain, with 18 locations in the Chicago area, is being purchased by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Tony’s Fresh Market, a specialty grocery chain with 18 locations in the Chicago area, is being purchased by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.

Tony’s has been family-owned and operated since its founding in 1979, when Italian immigrants Tony Ingraffia and Domenico Gambino opened the first location at Fullerton and Central Park avenues with a handful of employees.

“It just felt like we needed and wanted a partner that can help us get to the next level,” said Frank Ingraffia, the CEO of Tony’s and Tony Ingraffia’s son. “We think we have a good thing going here, and we’ve done well over the course of 43 years, but when you bring on a partner like Apollo it kind of takes you to the next level.”

Ingraffia, who began bagging groceries and pushing carts for the family business as a preteen, said Apollo would bring “an improvement from the customer’s standpoint.”

The New York-based private equity giant has made prior investments in the grocery sphere, putting down $1.75 billion in Albertsons Companies Inc. in 2020. Albertsons owns grocery chains including Safeway and Jewel-Osco. The company has also invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, The Fresh Market and Smart & Final.

Grocery sales have taken off during the pandemic, with 2020 becoming the first year Americans spent more on food eaten at home than food eaten outside the home since 2008 during the Great Recession, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found.

The family will remain involved both in management roles and as shareholders at Tony’s following the Apollo deal. Tony Ingraffia will be a shareholder and board member, said Andrew Jhawar, a partner at Apollo. Tony and Frank Ingraffia as well as some other family members will have “a significant equity investment” in the company, Jhawar said, though he declined to disclose their share. Gambino is retiring, the company said, though his family will continue to be involved in the business. The parties declined to comment on financial details of the transaction.

Joanna Reiss, partner and co-lead of impact investing at Apollo, said the company views the acquisition “very much as a partnership.”

She said Apollo was hoping to work with the family to “drive more opportunity and more access to the incredible assortment that Tony’s offers across the Chicagoland area and hopefully beyond that.”

Reiss praised Tony’s assortment of “healthful, affordable and culturally relevant foods,” as well as its donations to local food banks, and said Apollo was focused on tackling issues of access to quality foods in underserved communities.

Apollo representatives said customers can expect expansion, but declined to comment on the number of potential new stores or where they would be located. Tony’s has six locations in Chicago, most of which are located on the city’s Northwest Side. Suburban stores include locations in Niles, Prospect Heights, Berwyn and Burbank, among others.

Jhawar said growth could potentially include merger and acquisition opportunities.

Ingraffia said three new stores were in the pipeline, including one in Chicago and one store each in Joliet and Schaumburg.