ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossford, OH

For the books: Northwest Ohio Teen Festival is first-time celebration of young adults readers

By By Mary Bilyeu / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aneeu_0fEc4cC300

Taking a page from other celebrations of literature, the inaugural Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival welcomes about two dozen authors and hundreds of their fans on Saturday.

The festival, hosted at the Rossford Junior-Senior High School, is all about the young adult demographic and encouraging those teens and tweens to keep reading even when there are so many other distractions in the way.

Denise Phillips, owner of Gathering Volumes bookstore in Perrysburg and herself the parent of two teenagers, first proposed the idea for the festival in 2019. She had attended a sellers’ conference dedicated to children’s books, and one of the speakers had mentioned a similar event in Texas.

“I thought, wow! We should be able to do this!”, she recalled, and proceeded to reach out to friends and colleagues once she got home from her trip. They agreed that it was a worthwhile project and started to make plans.

The best-laid plans, though, often go awry: Originally scheduled for May, 2020, northwest Ohio’s own teen book festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

Flip ahead two years, and the time seemed right to try again.

If you go:


What: Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival

When: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Where: Rossford Junior-Senior High School, 701 Superior St., Rossford

Information: nwoteenbookfest.com

Festival consists of five sessions with five breakout options each, and a complimentary lunch (vegan and non-vegan fare). There is no cost to attend, but to participate in the author signing at least one book must be purchased; attendees may bring as many other books as they’d like. Masks are not required at this time, but will be available.

Register at bit.ly/3viVQb4 .

The committee regrouped, rescheduled, and relocated, as the original host, Bowsher High School, was no longer available. One of the festival’s team members works in the library at the school in Rossford and helped to coordinate holding the event there. “Rossford has been so great, so very gracious,” Phillips said.

She and her fellow committee members are passionate about encouraging this particular demographic, because “you always hear the doomsday stuff,” bemoaning that kids stop reading once they hit adolescence.

“We focus all of our efforts on literacy and reading in the younger kids,” she continued, but it’s important for older kids to keep reading, too — for fun, not just for school.

So the committee focused on two missions. The first is to create an event that could serve as both mirrors and doors for the young attendees, Phillips said. “We have books that reflect back to a student themself,” she explained. “And then we have books that open doors to new experiences and other people’s lives.”

The festival’s second goal is to “break down barriers,” Phillips said, by being as accessible as possible.

There’s no cost to attend, and lunch will also be free. (Sponsors include Buckeye Health Plan and Meijer, and Earnest Brew Works helped with fund-raising.) The only cost is to buy at least one book for access to the author signing; but kids can bring as many other books from home as they want for autographs.

Teens can register at bit.ly/3viVQb4 .

The festival’s speakers and moderators are “very diverse in age, race, background, [and] topics,” Phillips said. They work within genres ranging from graphic novels to science fiction to mythology to history to sports and more. Many are Ohio- and Michigan-based, but a significant portion are coming from other areas of the country.

Authors on the lineup include Christine R. Allen, Derf Backderf, S.C. Billingslea, Chelsea Bobulski, Jack Cheng, Cinda Williams Chima, Jean Daigneau, Kurt Dinan, Shannon Doleski, Anne and Jerzy Drozd, Kit Frick, Tamara Girardi, Whitney D. Grandison, Kosoko Jackson, Dimitria Lunetta, Scott MacGregor, Skye Quinlan, Kate Karyus Quinn, Debbie Rigaud, Vincent Tirado, Kathy Cannon Wiechman, and Merrill Wyatt.

Mindy McGinnis , from the Columbus area, is keynote speaker. A former high school librarian, she writes thrillers and stories about a dystopian future, and often her work is about “small, rural, Midwestern town life,” she said.

“A lot of what I write about is dark or challenging or taboo,” McGinnis continued. “Those books that asked hard questions didn’t exist for people my age. When I was young, the books available were very clean, very didactic. And real life is not like that.”

McGinnis has always “had an interest in dark things and scary things,” such as those “under the bed, in the closet, the devil.”

That led her to Stephen King books by the time she was in sixth grade, and she, too, wants to write books “for kids who want to explore darker areas in a safe way. Teens and young people deserve to read about things that are more challenging and that are more of a gray area.”

McGinnis is very excited about the festival because “it’s important for kids to come together and celebrate something that isn’t a meme, something that isn’t a TikTok video, something you can have a long conversation about.”

She said, “I can’t tell you how many people have told me they’ve never met an author.” But the experience “can be very formative,” so she strives to attend as many events as she can, to give young readers an opportunity that she, herself, “was never lucky enough” to have while growing up in rural Ohio.

In addition to meeting their favorite authors, festival attendees can participate in a poetry slam, a book/story pitch session, and even playing board games with the writers.

Phillips said that she’s looked over the data, which show that “something like 29 percent of kids don’t read.

“Let’s flip that,” she continued. “That means 70 percent of kids are still reading. If we can provide a fun event for that 70 percent that’s still reading, and maybe grab a few — that’s success, right?”

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Old West End Festival returns in full for 49th celebration

Prepare for the parade! A popular celebration of a vibrant and historic Toledo neighborhood is returning after a two-year hiatus. The 49th Annual Historic Old West End Festival is set to kick off in June with all of the fun of the past, but bigger and better this year. New...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Visiting mural artist brightens Toledo students' lives

Dreary days of distance-learning plagued students during the thick of the pandemic, making it difficult for them to focus or stay engaged in their classrooms. Teachers were forced to do some creative problem-solving. Erin Clinton, 42, the art teacher at McKinley STEMM Academy, connected her students with a creative professional, Georgia muralist Kevin Bongang.
TOLEDO, OH
WebMD

Tragic Teen Overdoses Revive Talks on Narcan in Schools

March 24, 2022 -- Raagini Jawa, MD, was a high schooler in a small New England town when she experienced firsthand the shock and grief of a deadly drug overdose. Jawa lost a close friend -- a classmate who had been to her house for countless dinners and sleepovers. That...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
City
Rossford, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Perrysburg, OH
Society
Perrysburg, OH
Lifestyle
Distractify

Where Is Cleveland Kidnapping Survivor Michelle Knight Today?

The disappearance of Michelle Knight in 2002 shocked the Cleveland, Ohio community and the nation at large. Knight was just 21 years old when she was abducted and held captive by a local bus driver and musician named Ariel Castro, who imprisoned her for roughly 11 years. Article continues below...
NBC4 Columbus

Amazon "brushing" scam in Central Ohio

A Columbus woman tells Better Call 4 that packages containing those items turned up on her doorstep, all addressed to her, all from Amazon. https://nbc4i.co/37nYdlj.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior High School#Parade#Gathering Volumes#Rossford Information
Restaurant Review

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Toledo, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Toledo is a fast-growing city in Ohio situated between the edge of Lake Erie and the Maumee River. The positioning of the city and its excellent industrial links have enabled the city to continue growing in population and development. Regarding the best dining options, we have prepared the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.
TOLEDO, OH
Kristen Walters

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
The Blade

Frances L. Sakola (1935-2022)

Frances L. Sakola, a longtime Toledo Public Schools teacher from Perrysburg, died Friday at Brighton Gardens of Westlake in Westlake, Ohio. She was 86. She had several medical conditions common for her age, her son Jon Sakola said.
TOLEDO, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Empty storefront will become downtown Brooklyn’s newest restaurant

JACKSON, MI – Plans are still in the works, but Brooklyn residents can expect to see a new restaurant opening in downtown this year. Abie Baldwin grew up in Brooklyn, while her husband Taylor Aue grew up in Royal Oak. They met in the 2000s when they both moved to Chicago to see what the big city had to offer. They lived there for 20 years, but Baldwin wanted to move back home and create something new for her hometown. A restaurant seemed to be the perfect thing.
BROOKLYN, MI
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Ohio man facing charges of causing panic at Ohio Zoo

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s office has released video from an April 15 incident that caused a panic at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.   Joseph Solinger, 36, of Pataskala, is facing several charges including a felony failure to comply, as well as misdemeanor charges of inducing panic, and driving under the […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Beloved breadsticks! | Campus Pollyeyes announces plans for Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Campus Pollyeyes, the makers of Bowling Green's beloved stuffed breadsticks, announced plans to open a restaurant in Cleveland. This location, which would be the fourth franchise breadstick-slinging shop and called Campus Polleyes Express, will be nestled on Mayfield Road in Little Italy near Case Western Reserve University.
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton Co. animal shelter resorting to last measures as space runs out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials at Hamilton County’s licensed animal shelter are desperately asking for folks in the community to become foster parents. Since Friday, Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside has received 96 new animals. Monday, the facility broke a record for the number of dogs on hand in need of adoption.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOL 11

Pioneer salmon farm breaks ground

PIONEER, Ohio — After years of debate and some opposition from the community, construction of a northwest Ohio commercial salmon farm is underway. A groundbreaking was held in Pioneer Wednesday morning at the site of AquaBounty's future salmon farm. The 10,000-metric-ton facility will be eight times larger than AquaBounty's...
PIONEER, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy