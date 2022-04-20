For the books: Northwest Ohio Teen Festival is first-time celebration of young adults readers

Taking a page from other celebrations of literature, the inaugural Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival welcomes about two dozen authors and hundreds of their fans on Saturday.

The festival, hosted at the Rossford Junior-Senior High School, is all about the young adult demographic and encouraging those teens and tweens to keep reading even when there are so many other distractions in the way.

Denise Phillips, owner of Gathering Volumes bookstore in Perrysburg and herself the parent of two teenagers, first proposed the idea for the festival in 2019. She had attended a sellers’ conference dedicated to children’s books, and one of the speakers had mentioned a similar event in Texas.

“I thought, wow! We should be able to do this!”, she recalled, and proceeded to reach out to friends and colleagues once she got home from her trip. They agreed that it was a worthwhile project and started to make plans.

The best-laid plans, though, often go awry: Originally scheduled for May, 2020, northwest Ohio’s own teen book festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

Flip ahead two years, and the time seemed right to try again.

If you go:What: Northwest Ohio Teen Book FestivalWhen: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 9 a.m.Where: Rossford Junior-Senior High School, 701 Superior St., RossfordInformation: nwoteenbookfest.com Festival consists of five sessions with five breakout options each, and a complimentary lunch (vegan and non-vegan fare). There is no cost to attend, but to participate in the author signing at least one book must be purchased; attendees may bring as many other books as they’d like. Masks are not required at this time, but will be available.Register at bit.ly/3viVQb4

The committee regrouped, rescheduled, and relocated, as the original host, Bowsher High School, was no longer available. One of the festival’s team members works in the library at the school in Rossford and helped to coordinate holding the event there. “Rossford has been so great, so very gracious,” Phillips said.

She and her fellow committee members are passionate about encouraging this particular demographic, because “you always hear the doomsday stuff,” bemoaning that kids stop reading once they hit adolescence.

“We focus all of our efforts on literacy and reading in the younger kids,” she continued, but it’s important for older kids to keep reading, too — for fun, not just for school.

So the committee focused on two missions. The first is to create an event that could serve as both mirrors and doors for the young attendees, Phillips said. “We have books that reflect back to a student themself,” she explained. “And then we have books that open doors to new experiences and other people’s lives.”

The festival’s second goal is to “break down barriers,” Phillips said, by being as accessible as possible.

There’s no cost to attend, and lunch will also be free. (Sponsors include Buckeye Health Plan and Meijer, and Earnest Brew Works helped with fund-raising.) The only cost is to buy at least one book for access to the author signing; but kids can bring as many other books from home as they want for autographs.

Teens can register at bit.ly/3viVQb4 .

The festival’s speakers and moderators are “very diverse in age, race, background, [and] topics,” Phillips said. They work within genres ranging from graphic novels to science fiction to mythology to history to sports and more. Many are Ohio- and Michigan-based, but a significant portion are coming from other areas of the country.

Authors on the lineup include Christine R. Allen, Derf Backderf, S.C. Billingslea, Chelsea Bobulski, Jack Cheng, Cinda Williams Chima, Jean Daigneau, Kurt Dinan, Shannon Doleski, Anne and Jerzy Drozd, Kit Frick, Tamara Girardi, Whitney D. Grandison, Kosoko Jackson, Dimitria Lunetta, Scott MacGregor, Skye Quinlan, Kate Karyus Quinn, Debbie Rigaud, Vincent Tirado, Kathy Cannon Wiechman, and Merrill Wyatt.

Mindy McGinnis , from the Columbus area, is keynote speaker. A former high school librarian, she writes thrillers and stories about a dystopian future, and often her work is about “small, rural, Midwestern town life,” she said.

“A lot of what I write about is dark or challenging or taboo,” McGinnis continued. “Those books that asked hard questions didn’t exist for people my age. When I was young, the books available were very clean, very didactic. And real life is not like that.”

McGinnis has always “had an interest in dark things and scary things,” such as those “under the bed, in the closet, the devil.”

That led her to Stephen King books by the time she was in sixth grade, and she, too, wants to write books “for kids who want to explore darker areas in a safe way. Teens and young people deserve to read about things that are more challenging and that are more of a gray area.”

McGinnis is very excited about the festival because “it’s important for kids to come together and celebrate something that isn’t a meme, something that isn’t a TikTok video, something you can have a long conversation about.”

She said, “I can’t tell you how many people have told me they’ve never met an author.” But the experience “can be very formative,” so she strives to attend as many events as she can, to give young readers an opportunity that she, herself, “was never lucky enough” to have while growing up in rural Ohio.

In addition to meeting their favorite authors, festival attendees can participate in a poetry slam, a book/story pitch session, and even playing board games with the writers.

Phillips said that she’s looked over the data, which show that “something like 29 percent of kids don’t read.

“Let’s flip that,” she continued. “That means 70 percent of kids are still reading. If we can provide a fun event for that 70 percent that’s still reading, and maybe grab a few — that’s success, right?”