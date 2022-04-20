ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
Isaiah Metz is walked out of the Midtown South Precinct stationhouse on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Manhattan, New York. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles.

Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court.

Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers from the Regional Fugitive Task Force trying to apprehend him in Midtown. But the injured cops went back to work after being treated at a local hospital and even helped arrest the 22-year-old suspect at a homeless shelter in Yonkers just after 11 p.m. that day, police said.

Metz is accused of raping twin 4-year-old girls in Goldboro, Pa., on March 30, according to court documents .

Working off a tip, the task force first confronted Metz 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Antonio Olivieri Drop-In Center, a shelter on W. 30th St. near Eighth Ave.

Metz, already on parole for assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania, refused to go quietly, fighting off police, punching the two officers in the head and biting one’s arm before running off, police said.

The injured officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were treated and released before resuming the hunt for the suspect.

Metz was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Jmafia
2d ago

he won't be smiling for long🤗. Those inmates and COs will have him on his knees daily, and he'll also be beat senseless for years. I doubt this animal every gets out of prison

angel Leo
2d ago

That’s the mentality of a person who has no remorse or regret. They are living all around us. They mean harm and maliciousness on everything and everyone.

Ghostarcher
2d ago

They removed my comment. So I'll just put it back. Why is that goofy perverted thing smiling? He'll be sharing a 6x8 with Bubba tonight.

