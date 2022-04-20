Fantasy baseball: Cleveland's Miller is tough to keep out of the lineup

On opening day in 1994, the Chicago Cubs started 25-year-old outfielder Karl "Tuffy" Rhodes because Glenallen Hill was injured.

Rhodes, who had hit .223 with five homers and 22 RBIs over 107 games the previous four seasons, batted leadoff at Wrigley Field against veteran right-hander Dwight Gooden of the New York Mets.

Rhodes famously hit home runs in three consecutive at-bats against Gooden, all into the left-field bleachers. Rhodes would hit only five more homers that season, and finished with a .234 batting average.

Why the history lesson? Rhodes has become synonymous with MLB players who come out of the gate hot and falter as the season progresses. (Rhodes deserves better because he hit 464 home runs while playing 13 years in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.)

But we digress. Every year in Major League Baseball, a few players come out of nowhere and have great starts but eventually fade. It's up to fantasy baseball managers to identify those players and act accordingly.

We have some candidates for the "Tuffy Award" this season.

■ Could it be Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan , who started the year 10-for-15 before going 0-for-11 in his next three games? No, Kwan should get more than 400 at-bats with the Guardians this season, and hit close to .300 with 10-15 homers.

You should be safe keeping him in your lineup.

■ Chicago Cubs middle infielder Nico Hoerner is a possibility, but he has very good minor league numbers and a bright future. He homered on opening day, and is hitting .222 with five RBIs through Tuesday. He'll find his way, though use him as a backup for now.

■ Toronto catcher Danny Jansen hit two solo home runs in the Blue Jays' first three games, going 4-for-7 at the plate. Alas, he doesn't qualify for the award because he suffered the dreaded oblique injury and hasn't played since opening weekend.

Jansen will be out until at least mid-May, so he's a nonfactor at the moment. For fantasy purposes, stash him until he returns. He will provide decent power.

■ Which takes us to another Guardian, Owen Miller , who qualifies at first base and second base. The 25-year-old is batting .500 through Tuesday's games, and leads the majors with seven doubles. He also has two home runs and seven runs batted in.

In the minor leagues, Miller hit .305 with 24 homers and 123 RBIs in nearly 1,000 at-bats. Though he hit .204 with Cleveland last year in 60 games, Miller will get a lot of playing time this season as he has supplanted Bobby Bradley at first base. At least for now.

If Miller is on your league's waiver wire, get him on your fantasy team. He will get you runs scored batting near the top of the Guardians' lineup, will steal double-digit bases, and provide a very good on-base percentage because of his great eye at the plate.

Cleveland placed Miller on the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday, so he will be out for at least a few days.

As for being this year's "Tuffy," we'll leave that for somebody else.

■ Another hitter to target is Arizona's Seth Beer , who is hitting .393 getting at-bats at first base and designated hitter. The 25-year-old hit an opening day walkoff home run, and has five runs batted in and a .452 on-base percentage. Grab him and watch that he keeps getting playing time.

■ In deeper leagues, St. Louis' Nolan Gorman is someone to stash. The 21-year-old third baseman homered in his fifth straight game with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, giving him seven in his past seven games.

The left-handed hitter has tremendous power, and is the Cardinals' No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline. Because St. Louis has Nolan Arenado at third base, Gorman has seen time at second base and the outfield in the minors. He might see the majors toward the end of the season, but his time will come.

■ If it's pitching you need, see if the New York Yankees' Nestor Cortes is available. He is 77 percent rostered in CBS leagues.

Cortes had a 2.90 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 93 innings in 2021, and he has continued his success this season. Over two starts, the 27-year-old left-hander has not given up a run over 9⅓ innings, and has struck out 17 while walking one.

He'll get the ball every fifth day, and he'll give you strikeouts and wins on a good Yankees' team. Plug him into your rotation.

■ Did you forget about Nate Pearson ? A former top prospect of Toronto is working his way back to health after a forgettable two seasons. The 25-year-old right-hander will start throwing bullpen sessions after missing the start of the season because of mononucleosis.

He is due back in the majors by the beginning of May, but won't be stretched out enough to start. He could be a very valuable member of the bullpen, so try to pick him up if you have a roster spot available. He is only 19 percent rostered.

■ Right-hander Tanner Rainey has stepped in as Washington's closer, converting his first three save opportunities. The 29-year-old had a horrible 7.39 ERA in 2021, though he struck out 42 batters over 31⅔ innings.

This season, he has fanned four over four innings and has given up five hits, no runs, and one walk. With Kyle Finnegan and Sean Doolittle also in the Nationals' pen, Rainey's job isn’t secure, but if he keeps closing games he'll be fine. He is 47 percent rostered, so grab him and ride the hot hand.