ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia parents charged with murder after 4-week-old baby dies from alcohol poisoning

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 20 hours ago

The Georgia parents of a newborn baby who had more than four times the legal alcohol limit for an adult in her body when she died have been charged with her murder.

Sydnei Moran Dunn, 24, and Marquis Simon Colvin, 25, brought their 4-week-old baby to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on April 13 when she fell unresponsive, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

When questioned by hospital officials, Dunn first claimed that she had “consumed a large quantity of alcohol the day before” and had seemingly passed it on to her baby while breast-feeding, according to police. Then she changed her story and said that Colvin had put alcohol in the baby’s bottle.

The baby died a day later from alcohol poisoning.

During a search warrant on the parents’ basement apartment on April 13, while the newborn baby remained hospitalized, police found “evidence of the crime,” as well as a gun, which Colvin was banned from owning due to his status as a convicted felon, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Dunn and Colvin have each been charged with malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. Colvin was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a parole violation.

Both are being held without bond at the Paulding County Jail and officials warned that more charges could be coming.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Paulding County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Paulding County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Poisoning#Murder#Children S Healthcare#New York Daily News
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Parents Charged With Murdering 8-Year-Old NYC Boy

The parents of an apparently severely malnourished 8-year-old Bronx boy who died nearly 10 months ago have been arrested on murder, manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter charged in his death, authorities say. Little Joseph Barney was discovered by his mother unconscious at their 214th Street apartment on June 1, officials have...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Georgia to pay $4.8M in state trooper's killing of Black man

The state of Georgia has agreed to pay a $4.8 million legal settlement to the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a state trooper trying to pull him over for a broken tail light.The office of Georgia's attorney general confirmed the hefty settlement amount Friday. The trooper who killed Julian Lewis was swiftly fired by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with murder following the 2020 killing. But the prosecution of the former trooper, Jacob Thompson, stalled last summer when a grand jury in rural Screven County declined to indict him.Atlanta attorney Andrew Lampros said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy