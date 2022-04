Mynderse Academy is proud to announce the dedication of its outdoor track facility to long-time coach, Ron Fleury. The dedication will take place on Tuesday, April 19th at 4:00 pm. We invite all of Coach Fleury’s former athletes and colleagues to attend this historic event on Tuesday, April 19th at 4:00 pm in the Middle School Gym, located at the end of Mynderse Street.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO