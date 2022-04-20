Bad Second half dooms Wolves

After earning a dominant road win in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, the Minnesota Timberwolves laid an egg in Game 2 in Memphis against the Grizzlies. They were hammered 124-96. That came on the heels of a fantastic offensive performance. The Timberwolves managed to drop 130 points against the elite Grizzlies defense just a couple nights prior. Minnesota will look to get back to what they did successfully to begin the series in Game 3 back home in Minneapolis Thursday night.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO