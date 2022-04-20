ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bad Second half dooms Wolves

By Joel Niemeyer
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Memphis, TN) — The Memphis Grizzlies took control of the game early in the second half and never looked back,...

The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Grizzlies in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

After earning a dominant road win in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, the Minnesota Timberwolves laid an egg in Game 2 in Memphis against the Grizzlies. They were hammered 124-96. That came on the heels of a fantastic offensive performance. The Timberwolves managed to drop 130 points against the elite Grizzlies defense just a couple nights prior. Minnesota will look to get back to what they did successfully to begin the series in Game 3 back home in Minneapolis Thursday night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Oregonian

Memphis Grizzlies rout Minnesota Timberwolves, tie series at 1-1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies looked much more like the team that posted the NBA’s second-best record, routing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 on Tuesday night to even up their first-round Western Conference series at 1-1. Morant went to the bench with 4:40 left to a huge ovation. He finished a rebound shy of a triple-double. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. each added 16, with Jackson hitting 4 of 7 from three-point range as the Grizzlies finished with seven in double figures.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Grizzlies maul the Timberwolves to even series 1-1

Ja Morant scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies looked much more like the team that posted the NBA’s second-best record, routing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 on Tuesday night to even up their first-round Western Conference series at one apiece. Morant went to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
