ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mask mandates on planes are popular with majority of Americans, poll finds

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyLNT_0fEc2orB00

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A majority of Americans continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation, a new poll finds. A ruling by a federal judge has put the government’s transportation mask mandate on hold.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that despite opposition to that requirement that included verbal abuse and physical violence against flight attendants, 56% of Americans favor requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks, compared with 24% opposed and 20% who say they’re neither in favor nor opposed.

Interviews for the poll were conducted Thursday to Monday, shortly before a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. Airlines and airports immediately scrapped their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.

The Transportation Security Administration stopped enforcing the mask requirement, and the Justice Department announced on Tuesday that it will not appeal the ruling unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines it’s still necessary.

The poll shows a wide partisan divide on the issue. Among Democrats, 80% favor and just 5% oppose the requirement. Among Republicans, 45% are opposed compared with 33% in favor, with 22% saying neither.

Vicki Pettus, who recently moved from Frankfort, Kentucky, to Clearwater, Florida, to be near her grandchildren, said she enjoys the view of Old Tampa Bay but doesn’t like the “very lackadaisical attitude” by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, about masking. She said she will continue to wear her mask to protect against the coronavirus, including around her 55-and-older home community and on the plane when she travels to Kentucky in a few weeks.

“Especially in a plane where that air is recirculating,” said Pettus, 71, an independent who leans toward the Democratic Party. “I think people are really dumb not to wear their mask. But, hey, that’s their decision, and if they want to get sick that’s fine. I’m not going to.”

But Kriste Lee, who works in sales in South Florida, can’t wait to fly mask-free the next time she travels next month.

“I really wish I was on a plane when they made that announcement,” said Lee, 47. “I would have been dancing up and down the aisle.”

The continued support among Americans overall for mandating masks on transportation comes even as worries about COVID-19 are among their lowest points of the past two years. Just 20% now say they’re very or extremely worried that they or a family member will be infected. That’s down slightly since 25% said the same just a month ago and from 36% in December and January as the omicron variant was raging. Another 33% now say they are somewhat worried, while 48% say they’re not worried at all.

Count Betty Harp, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, as among the “very worried” and not because she’s turning 84 next month. She said she takes care of her large house and yard by herself, does a lot of canning and is in “fantastic health for my age.” But she’s lost a lot of friends and family to the virus, which has killed nearly 1 million people in the United States.

“I know COVID is still here. It’s still around,” said Harp, who described herself as a Republican-leaning independent. “I think we should all be wearing masks for a little while longer.”

In another AP-NORC poll conducted last month, 44% of Americans still said they were often or always wearing face masks outside their homes, though that was down significantly from 65% who said that at the beginning of the year.

The latest poll also shows about half of Americans favor requiring masks for workers who interact with the public, compared with about 3 in 10 opposed. Support is similar for requiring people at crowded public events such as concerts, sporting events and movies to wear masks.

On these, too, there are significant partisan divides. Seventy-two percent of Democrats favor requiring people attending crowded public events to wear masks, while among Republicans, 25% are in favor and 49% are opposed. The numbers are similar for requiring masks for public-facing workers.

Lee, who said she doesn’t “do politics,” wondered aloud why people are complaining about the judge’s ruling and said nobody is stopping anyone from wearing masks if they want to.

“We all have our beliefs and obviously different views,” said Lee, who is unvaccinated. “Mine are definitely different from the people who are angry and upset.”

Employed Americans are divided on whether people working in person at their own workplaces should be required to wear masks. Thirty-four percent say they’re in favor of that requirement, 33% are opposed and 33% are neither in favor nor opposed. Among workers who are Democrats, 48% are in favor and 18% are opposed. Among workers who are Republicans, 53% are opposed and 18% are in favor.

Mike Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said messaging over the mask mandate would have been more effective if it required N95 or KN95 respirators, which are more effective at preventing transmission of the virus.

“But you have actually created a real challenge with yourself with the public who are now being selective if not outright angry about these mandates,” said Osterholm, who added that he will continue to wear his N95 mask on planes.

Comments / 37

Joe Patroni
20h ago

OMG!!! Says who??? How about this to ponder on for you Libtards, if you want to wear a mask, go for it!! Stop forcing people to do things they don’t want to do!!

Reply
25
Lineman
19h ago

This article is from the US marxist terrorist governments central state run news agency just like those found in North Korea and China.

Reply
20
EJ_WA
18h ago

Most Americans unlikely, poll should have asked frequent fliers. Taking your mask off to eat a pretzel or sip your soda then on then off for the next bite then on and repeat. This is the same as taking off and putting on a condom every few minutes during sex and then leaving it on for an hour while u roll over and turn on the tv. If there’s a disease present you r going to get it. You can watch a dozen+ videos of people on planes cheering mid flight when it was announced they could take their masks off.

Reply
14
Related
MarketWatch

Opinion: Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

After an unprecedented downturn in subscriber growth in the first quarter, Netflix executives are eyeing the millions of people using other subscribers’ accounts as a way to reverse the streaming service’s current trajectory. Netflix. NFLX,. -35.12%. executives said Tuesday that the service lost 200,000 paid subscribers on a...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Biden Refuses to Say Whether Americans Should Continue to Wear Masks on Planes

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump-appointed federal judge deemed “not qualified” by the American Bar Association, struck down the national mask mandates for airplanes and public transportation. On Wednesday, President Biden reacted with the executive equivalent of a gigantic shrug. The decision to wear a mask on public transit, Biden told reporters during a trip to New Hampshire, is “up to them.” Reporter: "Should people continue to wear masks on planes?" Biden: "That's up to them." pic.twitter.com/SyEg4WUzxu — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022 Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a slightly more robust response to one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Florida Health
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Pilots filmed urging Americans to ditch masks mid-flight as judge axes Biden mandate

Hours after a federal judge overturned a mandate for passengers to wear face masks, a video appeared to show a pilot announcing travellers to ditch face coverings mid-flight.Ben Dietderich, the press secretary for Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska, tweeted the scenes from an Alaska Airlines flight in what appeared to show the pilot breaking the news of dropping mask mandates to passengers and asking them to take off their masks if they want to.“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. This is the most important announcement I’ve ever made. The federal mask mandate is over. Take off your...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Drop the Useless Mask Mandates and Leave Us Alone

The last couple of years have been a revelation when it comes to public health measures for battling COVID-19 and whatever bugs come next. We've seen that masks offer little protection unless they're the uncomfortable medical variety, states that locked down hardest took nasty economic hits in return for little if any health benefit, and kids isolated by decree from their peers suffer mental health issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Aircraft#Ap#The Justice Department#Democrats#Republicans
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out TOMORROW

This week millions of Americans will see a Social Security check if their birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. This year’s COLA adjustment of 5.9% boosted Social Security benefit checks across all programs. The new average for singles collecting Social Security benefits is $1,657 per month. Couples are...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

131K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy