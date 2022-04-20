ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Driver killed in Renton when car hits tree

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 18 hours ago
RENTON, Wash. — A driver was killed in an early-morning crash in Renton.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Renton police were called to a crash at East Valley Road and 16th Street where an SUV left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was killed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Renton police said the initial investigation indicates the SUV was speeding when it left the road and that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Roads in the area were closed during the investigation but have since reopened.

