Charleston, SC

Gradual warm up begins tomorrow!

By Stephanie Sine
live5news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The warm-up continues tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s and we’ll be near 80 degrees by Friday! It’s shaping up to...

www.live5news.com

Related
KSNT

Cooler temperatures for tonight but sunshine and a warm up move in tomorrow

RED FLAG WARNING: Republic-Washington-Marshall-Cloud-Clay-Riley and Ottawa counties are under a red flag warning from noon until 9:00 PM Friday. Cloud cover will continue to decrease this evening as our system departs the region. You can plan on a chilly night with overnight lows taking us down into the lower 30s. Winds will be fairly light.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Winds Calm Tonight, Warming Trend Starts Tomorrow

As of 6:30PM Sunday- Today is started out very similar to yesterday with a beautiful sunrise and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Also like yesterday, we are under a couple of weather alerts. There is a Red Flag Warning for our western counties and a Lake Wind Advisory which includes Augusta and Aiken. These are both in effect until 8PM today. Expect gusts from 20-25 mph and relative humidity between 15-20%. They are calming down however, and while you should still keep things inside that could blow away, stay off the water, drive carefully, and do not burn outside, we are a lot more better off than we were earlier, or even yesterday. Fires can still spread rapidly tonight due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Also be aware that winds could blow trees down and cause power outages.
AUGUSTA, GA
8 News Now

Warming up in a hurry!

Plenty of sunshine and light winds as a warming trend for the west kicks up a notch today. We’ll be looking for our first 80s of the year this afternoon and then leaping into hotter May-like 90s as soon as tomorrow! It’s a quick, but very noticeable heat-up heading into the weekend and Sherry’s most […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
KCTV 5

A breezy Tuesday in the 70s before the temps drop

We’re in for a breezy day with temperatures into the 70s this afternoon. This morning begins in the 40s with partly cloudy skies. The cloudy trend continues into the afternoon with a stronger south wind that will blow between 18-25 miles per hour, with some gusts as strong as 35 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

5 Lowcountry nature trails you can explore this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With a beautiful weekend on tap, it’s a great excuse to head outdoors and explore one of the Lowcountry’s many great nature trails. Celebrate Trails Day falls on the fourth Saturday in April and encourages people to get outside and enjoy the country’s trails and hiking paths. The tri-county is home […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WLOX

Kite surfers find perfect weather for catching waves

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Strong winds might not be the best for a picnic on the beach, but it’s perfect weather for kiteboarding. Several coastal residents took advantage of what others might view as problematic. With a boarding kite and strong winds, it didn’t take much for a fun...
GULFPORT, MS
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville offering rain barrels at discounted price

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is giving you the opportunity to conserve water in your backyard. The Ashley River Stormwater Education Consortium is offering rain barrels through an annual program to encourage residents to conserve water resources and protect water quality. You can purchase a 50-gallon Ivy rain barrel for a discounted […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

