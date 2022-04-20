ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Results from April 19

By Joel Niemeyer
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftball- Mayer Lutheran 5 Sibley East 1 — Sibley East 13 Mayer Lutheran 12. TCU 16 Lester Prairie 1...

Power 96

Owatonna Opens Season with Win Over Faribault

The Owatonna Huskies scored in all but one inning of a six inning 13-3 victory over the Faribault Falcons in Owatonna Tuesday. Four Faribault pitchers took the mound for the Falcons allowing 12 hits with 9 walks in the game. Senior Brad Sartor started the game and went the first 1 2/3 innings with 4 hits allowed, 3 runs, 5 walks, 1 strikeout.
FARIBAULT, MN
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, April 20th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Lake Holcombe’s Brooke Lechleitner signs to play her college basketball Central Connecticut. Two Eau Claire Memorial hockey standouts get selected in the NA3HL draft. Plus, the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team picks up another win.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KEYC

SIGNING DAY: Mankato West student-athletes make futures official

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another round of area high school athletes signed national letters of intent Wednesday to take their talents to the next level. Highlighting the group of nine signees is a trio of starters from the roster of the state champion Mankato West football team. Dual-sport student-athlete Zander...
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Softball Off to Blistering Start on the Season

About the only thing that has stopped the Owatonna High School girls' fastpitch softball team so far this season is Mother Nature. The Monday, April 18 game scheduled at Bloomington Jefferson was postponed by the chilly, breezy conditions and is scheduled to be made up later in the season. Entering...
OWATONNA, MN
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (4-18-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – BOYS SCORES Storm Lake – 5, MOC-Floyd Valley – 2 Spencer – 2, Sioux Center – 1 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 2, West Sioux – 1 Western Christian – 2, Spirit Lake – 0 GIRLS SCORES Unity Christian – 5, Sheldon-Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0 Council Bluffs Lincoln – 2, Sioux City West […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KEYC

MSU sweeps doubleheader against CSP

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU baseball team improved to 27-5 on the season after sweeping Concordia St. Paul in a doubleheader Tuesday. Mavericks win game one by a final of 6-4. It’s not nearly as close in game two, MSU wins 11-0. Mavericks on a seven-game winning streak...
KEYC

HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. Mankato East

Minnesota State star goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay accepted a six-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency for a violation of its drug policy. Maverick Hockey Round Up: Part 1. Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT. KEYC Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger...
MANKATO, MN

