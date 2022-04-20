Results from April 19

Faribault Bethlehem Academy scored in all but one frame in their 13-1 five inning victory over Goodhue Tuesday evening. At the same time the Owatonna Huskies pounced on the Faribault Falcons for 9 runs in the first inning on their way to a 16-0 Big Nine Conference win. The Cardinals...
The Owatonna Huskies scored in all but one inning of a six inning 13-3 victory over the Faribault Falcons in Owatonna Tuesday. Four Faribault pitchers took the mound for the Falcons allowing 12 hits with 9 walks in the game. Senior Brad Sartor started the game and went the first 1 2/3 innings with 4 hits allowed, 3 runs, 5 walks, 1 strikeout.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Lake Holcombe’s Brooke Lechleitner signs to play her college basketball Central Connecticut. Two Eau Claire Memorial hockey standouts get selected in the NA3HL draft. Plus, the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team picks up another win.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another round of area high school athletes signed national letters of intent Wednesday to take their talents to the next level. Highlighting the group of nine signees is a trio of starters from the roster of the state champion Mankato West football team. Dual-sport student-athlete Zander...
About the only thing that has stopped the Owatonna High School girls' fastpitch softball team so far this season is Mother Nature. The Monday, April 18 game scheduled at Bloomington Jefferson was postponed by the chilly, breezy conditions and is scheduled to be made up later in the season. Entering...
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – BOYS SCORES Storm Lake – 5, MOC-Floyd Valley – 2 Spencer – 2, Sioux Center – 1 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 2, West Sioux – 1 Western Christian – 2, Spirit Lake – 0 GIRLS SCORES Unity Christian – 5, Sheldon-Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0 Council Bluffs Lincoln – 2, Sioux City West […]
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU baseball team improved to 27-5 on the season after sweeping Concordia St. Paul in a doubleheader Tuesday. Mavericks win game one by a final of 6-4. It’s not nearly as close in game two, MSU wins 11-0. Mavericks on a seven-game winning streak...
Minnesota State star goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay accepted a six-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency for a violation of its drug policy. Maverick Hockey Round Up: Part 1. Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT. KEYC Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger...
DEVILS LAKE – North Dakota’s best high school basketball players will have a chance to show off their skills once more come July. Class A and B all-star basketball rosters for the North Dakota Lions were announced on April 14. Members of the boys’ team will report to Fargo on July 8, while members of the girls’ team will meet in Bismarck on the same date.
If you guessed it’s located 15 miles northwest of Grand Rapids — the birthplace of "The Wizard of Oz" star Judy Garland — you are a star student of Gopher state geography. Who is the most famous Warrior athlete ever to live in this hamlet and is enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York? To find out the answer, read on!
