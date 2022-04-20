ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Denmark proposes corporate carbon tax to meet climate target

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGekj_0fEc1qU200

COPENHAGEN, April 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's government on Wednesday proposed introducing a uniform carbon tax for companies as a way to reach the country's ambitious climate target.

The proposed carbon tax of 1,125 Danish crowns ($164.21) per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent would cut carbon emissions by 3.7 million tonnes per year by 2030, the government said.

The tax, which includes a projected 2030 price of EU carbon permits of 750 Danish crowns per tonne, would be imposed on heavy industries and the energy sector, it said.

For smaller companies that are not part of the EU emissions trading system, the government proposed a tax of 750 crowns per tonne.

"This initiative is meant to ensure that the companies that impact the climate pay for their own emissions," Tax Minister Jeppe Bruus said.

The government also proposed spending 7 billion crowns to help companies with the green transition, thus minimizing the risk that they move abroad to avoid the carbon tax, Bruus said.

The proposal would provide a reduced tax rate for cement and stone wool industries, which include Denmark's biggest polluter, cement producer Aalborg Portland.

The measure could help Denmark, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, to achieve its 2030 target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 70% from 1990 levels, or around 20 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

($1 = 6.8508 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Japan to fund $892 million to help develop low-emission fuels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Scottish Widows cuts out $2 billion of tobacco, coal investments

LONDON (Reuters) - British pensions provider Scottish Widows will no longer invest in tobacco stocks and will cut back further on coal investments as it expands its responsible investment strategy, it said on Monday. Scottish Widows, part of Lloyds Banking Group, said this added a further 1.5 billion pounds ($2...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Tax#European Union#Greenhouse Gas#Carbon Dioxide#Danish#Aalborg Portland#Nikolaj
Reuters

Britain proposes to bring shipping sector into carbon market

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has launched a consultation on possible changes to its emissions trading system, including adding the maritime sector and tightening caps set under the scheme to help it meet its net zero emissions target, documents published on Friday showed. Britain’s launched a domestic emissions trading system (ETS)...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Scientists have just told us how to solve the climate crisis – will the world listen?

Amid the triple crisis of the war in Ukraine, the still-raging pandemic and escalating inflation, climate scientists have just pulled off a truly impressive achievement. They have stood firm and persuaded the world’s governments to agree to a common guide to solving the climate emergency. Despite the despair of mounting global problems, the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows some grounds for hope.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘We will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas,’ Hungarian foreign minister says

Hungary will not support any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, reiterating the stance taken by Budapest last month.Russian gas shipments to Hungary have been arriving without any disruptions from the war in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page on Tuesday that followed talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.“We do not support proposals for energy sanctions against Russia,” he told the briefing. Mr Szijjarto added that this applies not only to oil and gas imports but also to cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy – in particular,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Biden expanding drilling leases despite climate goals

The Biden administration's leasing policy finds a White House grappling with the dueling pressures of tight energy markets and a fast-warming planet. Catch up fast: The Interior Department will resume selling oil-and-gas leases on federal lands but raise the fees companies must pay on what they produce, the agency said Friday afternoon.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy