ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Slovakia's former prime minister faces criminal charges

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cS9vc_0fEc1e8Y00

A former prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico is facing criminal charges along with his ex-interior minister, police said Wednesday.

Police didn't provide any other details. The two men have been charged with creating a criminal group, their lawyer, David Lindtner, said.

Fico denied any wrongdoing.

“It's a clear political revenge,” Fico said, adding that the case against him and his former interior minister, Robert Kalinak, was designed “to liquidate the political opposition.”

Fico is currently a lawmaker for his leftist opposition Smer-Social Democracy party . Police so far haven’t asked parliament to waive immunity rules and allow his detention.

Kalinak currently works as a lawyer.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger said he hoped the decision to charge Fico and Kalinak was supported by evidence. He said that it was an autonomous decision by law enforcement authorities.

The current four-party coalition government made the fight against corruption a key policy issue. Since it took power after the 2020 general election, a number of senior officials, police officers, judges, prosecutors, politicians and business people have been charged with corruption and other crimes.

Fico, considered a populist politician, served as the prime minister during 2006-2010 and again from 2012 to 2018.

He resigned after the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist, Jan Kuciak, and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova.

Kuciak had been investigating possible government corruption when he was killed. The killings prompted major street protests unseen since the 1989 Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia and a political crisis that led to the government’s collapse.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen’s presidency election hopes dealt a blow as she and her father are accused of embezzling more than £500,000 from the EU a week before she goes head-to-head with Emmanuel Macron

Would-be President of France Marine Le Pen was tonight at the centre of a major criminal fraud enquiry – after she and senior colleagues were accused of stealing more than half-a-million pounds from the European Union. EU investigators have accused Le Pen, 53, and her own father Jean-Marie Le...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Fico
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia#Government Corruption#Criminal Charges
Fox News

Paralyzed Ukrainian model Oksana Kononets recalls fleeing from Russian invasion: 'When will this end?'

After the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Oksana Kononets and her mother were determined to arrive in America for a special cause. Earlier this month, the 29-year-old appeared in an annual fashion show hosted by Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit that supports adaptive clothing for people with disabilities. The model was left paralyzed at age 19 after she injured her spine caused by a fall from the fifth floor. She has used a wheelchair since 2012.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Jacinda Ardern finally steps up and sends Ukraine millions in weapons and ammunition on board a New Zealand air force plane

New Zealand is sending a cargo plane and 50 defence force personnel to bolster Ukraine's war effort against Russia. Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday announced the Kiwi government will also hand over $13 million worth of weapons, ammunition and high-tech satellite intelligence equipment. The prime minister previously refrained from supplying military...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
ABC News

ABC News

617K+
Followers
149K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy