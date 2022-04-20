The Blade Fishing Report: Detroit River yields huge walleye

DETROIT — The spring fishing season got off to a slow start on the Detroit River, a deep and swift artery that connects the upper Great Lakes to Lake Erie.

This waterway, with depths exceeding 50 feet and a current that can move faster than 10 miles per hour, runs colder than the main Ohio tributaries feeding the lake, and was at just 45 degrees on Wednesday.

About three weeks ago, guide Spencer Berman reported tough conditions, with very cold water and lethargic fish. That continued into early April, but once the water warmed and the Canadian side of the river cleaned up a bit, the big fish bonanza was on.

Berman, a Sylvania native who guides the river for walleye each spring before switching his attention to monster muskies on Lake St. Clair over the summer, reports that the system is loaded with active fish in the 28-40 foot depths, and his clients have been taking some trophy-class walleye in the shallow spawning haunts.

He expects conditions to only improve this weekend as the water clears. With the depth and current, the Detroit River walleye spawning run demands heavier tackle.

Lake Erie: The lake's ability to produce prolific catches of big walleye was on display once again last weekend during the Rossford Walleye Roundup when the top seven teams averaged better than six pounds per fish for their 10-fish limit. There were 26 teams — better than half of the field — that averaged more than five pounds per fish. Netcraft owner Bob Barnhart and his teammate Eric Van Denk checked in five fish that weighed in excess of 35 pounds on the second day of the event. Recreational anglers and those fishing with the charter fleet are continuing to harvest limits of walleye, with some real trophies mixed in the catch. Captain Rob Scott aboard Walleye 2 Perch Charters got a reminder of what else is out there while working Bandits on Easter Sunday when a big muskie smacked one of his lures. Scott and his party took a limit of walleye, fishing Bandits at 30, 40, and 50 feet back.

Maumee River: The walleye run on this waterway is in full swing, with the popular sites at the Jerome Road rapids, Buttonwood, and Blue Grass Island all producing fish. The angler numbers were on the light side during Monday's snow squalls and Tuesday's wind, but river watcher Joe Roecklein expects there to be a crush of fishermen Friday through Sunday as a summer-like pattern drops in. Roecklein also reported a few white bass being caught, but he cautioned that those fish might be residents of the Maumee and not a sign that the popular run of lake white bass has started. For walleye anglers, the pros at Netcraft recommend using Carolina rigs equipped with floating jig heads and dressed with two or three-inch-long grubs.

Sandusky River: The recent rains have played yo-yo with the water level, but the river has dropped to about one foot above average and is slowly clearing with a water temperature of 52 degrees. Bernie Whitt at Angler's Supplies bait shop in downtown Fremont reports that walleye are still moving into the river but the bite comes and goes with each cold front. He expects the catch to soon start mixing spawning run white bass and white perch with the walleye. Whitt said the weekend warm-up might be the trigger for a big push of white bass and white perch.

MAC tournament: The 2022 MAC Memorial Tournament on the Maumee River was held recently and won by Justin and Jake Pickerel with a total weight of 11.43 pounds of walleye and a biggest fish of 3.1 pounds. The biggest walleye overall was a 4.23-pounder checked in by the team of Chad Sherman and Randy Adkins. There were 48 two-person teams signed up for the event, which honors the memory of James “Mac” McAllister, a larger-than-life ultra-good guy with a bright red beard and an even brighter personality. McAllister, who lost his life at age 31 in an automobile accident, was a husband and the father of two young girls, and a Clay High School graduate. To date, the James McAllister Memorial Scholarship, funded by the proceeds from the annual tournament, has awarded 11 scholarships to Clay High School students.