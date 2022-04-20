WINNER: $350K Cash 5 PA Lottery Ticket Sold In Northampton County
It's a winner! A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Northampton County.
The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Monday, April 18 drawing was sold at Sim’s Quality Market on West Broad Street in Bethlehem, lottery officials said.
The winning numbers were 3-12-13-21-22.
The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
