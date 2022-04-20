ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WINNER: $350K Cash 5 PA Lottery Ticket Sold In Northampton County

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jrf5c_0fEc1LYr00
Sim’s Quality Market on West Broad Street in Bethlehem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It's a winner! A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Northampton County.

The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Monday, April 18 drawing was sold at Sim’s Quality Market on West Broad Street in Bethlehem, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 3-12-13-21-22.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

