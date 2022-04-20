ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Koby Altman on Collin Sexton: ‘An Important Part of This Team’

By Chris Crouse
 20 hours ago

The future of Collin Sexton looms over the Cavaliers and president of basketball operations Koby Altman was asked about the future of the former No. 8 overall pick.

“He, in a lot of ways, was the start of not only the rebuild, but the culture that we have in place now,” Altman said of Sexton when speaking with the local media . “To lose him [with the knee injury], you can see throughout the year why we missed him or how we missed him. So, we owe Collin a great debt of gratitude for what he’s done, the work he’s put in and he continues to put in. An important part of this team.”

Sexton, who suffered a season-ending meniscus injury 11 games into the 2021-22 campaign, will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Cleveland was able to rally despite the loss of Sexton with Darius Garland blossoming into a Most Improved Player candidate. The Cavs fell just short of the postseason with Garland leading the unit and there’s hope for the future regardless of whether Sexton returns.

“It’s hard to process the season-ending the way it did and that we’re not still playing, but such a remarkable year for so many reasons,” Altman said. “A long runway ahead of exciting basketball. So, we’re excited, really excited for the future obviously, and the work continues.”

