ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Downton Abbey EXCLUSIVE: Laura Haddock makes her grand entrance as a glamorous 20s film star after the iconic manor is transformed into a film set in a clip from sequel A New Era

By Laura Fox For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 hours ago

Downton Abbey: A New Era will see the debut of Laura Haddock as a glamorous 1920s film star, with the actress seeming unimpressed by the iconic manor in the much-anticipated sequel.

In an exclusive clip obtained by MailOnline, the White Lines star transforms into period star Myrna Dalgleish who arrives at the Crawley household as it prepares to become the set for a Hollywood film.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will see the famous family take a surprise trip to the French Riviera after learning that family matriarch Dowager Countess Violet has inherited a villa from a former lover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeY4m_0fEc0yVd00
EXCLUSIVE: A new clip from the upcoming sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era sees Laura Haddock debut as a glamorous 1920s film star

In the clip, Downton's staff are awash with excitement at the arrival of star Myrna as filming prepares to comment on a major Hollywood blockbuster.

Housemaid Anna Bates (played by Joanne Froggatt) and assistant cook Daisy Mason (Sophie McShera) rush onto the driveway as her car begins to pull up outside the house.

Clad in a stunning blue silk dress and with a white fur trim, Laura's character Myrna steps out of the car, but appears unimpressed by the picturesque Downton, pursing her lips in dismay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzrhr_0fEc0yVd00
Exciting: The actress' character Myrna Dalgleish, a beloved film star, sparkes excitement from the staff below stairs at the famous manor, which has been transformed into a film set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxkOA_0fEc0yVd00
Coming soon: In the clip, Downton's staff are awash with excitement at the arrival of star Myrna as filming prepares to comment on a major Hollywood blockbuster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5Ul6_0fEc0yVd00
Need some help? Footmen are seen unloading Myrna's vast collection of Louis Vuitton luggage

Failing to acknowledge any of the waiting staff, she swans through the front door into the grand foyer, with butler Thomas Barrow (Rob James-Collier) adjusting his suit in preparation.

Meanwhile lady's maid Phyllis Baxter (Raquel Cassidy) is joined by former butler and teacher Joseph Molesley (Kevin Doyle), asking why he's come to visit the house.

He gushes: 'You know I love anything to do with films,' before Baxter notes: 'I know you enjoy a trip to the pictures.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vk44r_0fEc0yVd00
Grand arrival: Clad in a stunning blue silk dress and with a white fur trim, Laura's character Myrna steps out of the car, but appears unimpressed by the picturesque Downton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwEod_0fEc0yVd00
Out of my way! Failing to acknowledge any of the waiting staff, she swans through the front door into the grand foyer, with butler Thomas Barrow (Rob James-Collier) adjusting his suit

Moseley then passionately notes: 'It's more than that, for me Hollywood is the ultimate dream factory and I need dreams as much as the next man.'

Downton Abbey: A New Era will see a slew of new faces join the star-studded cast, including Dominic West and Hugh Dancy.

The film, written by Julian Fellowes, takes the familiar faces to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess's newly inherited villa as they try to escape a film crew at Downton.

Violet's announcement, which comes after she revealed in the previous film that she doesn't have long to live, will set the stage for the family to pay a visit to France in the hope of learning more about her beau's identity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xj6wa_0fEc0yVd00
Why are you here? Meanwhile lady's maid Phyllis Baxter (Raquel Cassidy) is joined by former butler and teacher Joseph Molesley (Kevin Doyle), asking why he's come to visit the house
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVROy_0fEc0yVd00
Excited: He tells her: 'For me Hollywood is the ultimate dream factory and I need dreams as much as the next man'

It's also hinted that the family's veteran butler Carson may discover more about the Dowager Countess' history, after finding a portrait of her as a beautiful young woman.

Elsewhere, A New Era will also see a film director visit Downton with the hope of making a 'talking picture', a newly discovered craze in the 1920s.

The upcoming sequel will see the return of the much loved cast including Hugh Bonneville, Penelope Wilton and Michelle Dockery.

The trailer also shows the estate becoming the setting for a film and a slim mustached Dominic West, who plays an 1920s Hollywood actor, becomes quite the heartthrob among the staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zg7AQ_0fEc0yVd00
What a scandal! The film will see the famous family take a surprise trip to the French Riviera after learning that Dowager Countess Violet has inherited a villa from a former lover

Widower Tom Branson will finally discover happiness again following the death of his wife Sybil years earlier, as he ties the knot with maid Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) who he met in the first film.

As ever all of Downton's beloved staff are expected to appear in the film, including Anna, Thomas, Elsie Hughes (Phyllis Logan), young Daisy and John Bates (Brendan Coyle).

The screenplay has been penned by Downton Abbey creator and Oscar winner Julian Fellowes and BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis is directing.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released in the UK on Friday, April 29, and in the US on Friday, May 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nm3Sx_0fEc0yVd00
Coming soon: Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released in the UK on Friday, April 29, and in the US on Friday, May 20

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The Downton Abbey children are all grown up! See the photos

While he was filming for the 2019 film adaptation of the hugely popular series, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his on-screen grandchildren. The sweet photo shows brothers Oliver and Zac Barker, who played Master George Crawley, Fifi Hart who stars...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Downton Abbey: A New Era! Tom Branson and his bride Lucy Smith are seen in behind-the-scenes snaps while Lady Mary larks around with the cast in new images ahead of the sequel's release

The long-awaited sequel to the Downton Abbey will hit in the cinemas on April 29. And ahead of its release, new behind-the-scenes images of filming for Downton Abbey: A New Era have been shared, including from Tom Branson's wedding to maid Lucy Smith and the Crawley's trip to the French Riviera.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Haddock
Person
Michelle Dockery
Person
Joanne Froggatt
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Tuppence Middleton
Person
Sophie Mcshera
Person
Penelope Wilton
digitalspy.com

Downton Abbey: A New Era drops first look at behind-the-scenes series

Downton Abbey film sequel A New Era is coming out at the end of the month, and to tide fans over, there's a four part behind-the-scenes series launching online tomorrow (April 19). Ahead of that, a short teaser has been released on YouTube to give us a glimpse of what...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Film Star#White Lines#French#Riviera
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

339K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy