Prince Harry Concedes He May Miss Queen's Celebration Over Security Dispute

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are back at Buckingham Palace — to visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, anyway. In a statement to HollywoodLife, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they came to see the queen on April 14, making it the first time they visited since renouncing royal life and moving to California two years ago. “We can confirm that they visited The Duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games,” the spokesperson said.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO