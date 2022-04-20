ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Concedes He May Miss Queen's Celebration Over Security Dispute

By Jack Royston
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Harry said he does not "know yet" whether he will make Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee but wants it to be possible so his kids can "meet...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Queen Elizabeth, 96, Together For The 1st Time In 2 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are back at Buckingham Palace — to visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, anyway. In a statement to HollywoodLife, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they came to see the queen on April 14, making it the first time they visited since renouncing royal life and moving to California two years ago. “We can confirm that they visited The Duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games,” the spokesperson said.
CELEBRITIES
Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Prince Harry About Prince Philip’s Memorial: ‘He Should Be Supporting’ The Queen

Prince Harry appears to have ruffled more than just a few feathers with his decision to skip the Service of Thanksgiving in London this week that honored his late grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex, 37, did not attend the event on March 29, and as Fox News reports, his absence allegedly disappointed the British royal family and fans online.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wore two dresses on Easter Sunday - unseen dress revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge at the weekend? Prince William's wife headed to the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. We adored the brunette beauty's outfit - she rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

New Shocking Details About Prince Harry’s Book Just Leaked: He 'Will Go After' Royal Family

It doesn’t look like Prince Harry’s ongoing feud with the royal family is going to end any time soon, as fresh reports are claiming that nothing will be off the table in regards to who and what he talks about in his new book. He will allegedly “go after” members of his family – in particular, his brother Prince William, father Prince Charles, and step-mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen's assistant, who clashed with Prince Harry, is publishing a revealing book about the monarch

In a new move from the Royal Family, the Queen has approved a book written by Royal dresser Angela Kelly that will reveal a tell-all tale of the Queen’s lockdown secrets and Prince Philip’s funeral. Reportedly, Angela was yelled at by Harry ahead of his wedding to the Duchess of Sussex in 2018. As such, this approval is believed to be a passive-aggressive move by the royals.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Mia Tindall steal the show at Easter Sunday service - best photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans on Easter Sunday as they stepped out with Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the annual Easter Sunday service. The royal couple attended the event at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, along with other members of the royal family, including Mike and Zara Tindall, who took their oldest daughter Mia, and Princess Eugenie.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Judge slams Prince Harry's lawyers for coming to court 'without an apology' as he rules parts of documents for his case against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK WILL remain secret

Parts of some documents in the Duke of Sussex's claim against the Home Office will be kept secret, a High Court judge ruled as he criticised Harry's legal team for an 'entirely unacceptable' breach of court rules. Harry is bringing a claim against the department after being told he would...
POLITICS
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Prince Of Wales Reportedly Wants Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee To Focus On Monarch And Not Be A 'Harry And Meghan Show' After 'Reluctant' Meeting With Sussexes

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II just reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, the meeting with the Sussexes was allegedly not as friendly as previously reported. Prince Charles Had A 'Reluctant' Meeting With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an unannounced visit...
U.K.
Page Six

Princess Charlene shares first family photo since she ‘almost died’ from illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco spent Easter with her family after battling a mystery illness that kept her in South Africa. “Happy Easter ❤️,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a portrait of her, husband Prince Albert II and their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, posing near a basket with a white rabbit. Charlene, 44, shared additional photos of her family on her Instagram Story, including one of them attending Easter Mass at the Palace of Monaco’s private chapel with chaplain Père Penzo. The family portrait is the first official photo released since August 2021. As Page Six exclusively reported, Charlene “almost died” in South Africa after...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Philip Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Husband Allegedly Furious At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'Lack Of Respect'

Prince Philip was very angry about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties. Prince Philip was furious and "spitting blood" after reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan to step back from their royal duties on Instagram. Queen Elizabeth II's husband immediately went to her to release his anger, a report says.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II appears on the cover of Vogue for the first time

The Queen has appeared on the cover of Vogue for the first time for an issue celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.Queen Elizabeth II appears alongside “Hollywood royalty” Anya Taylor-Joy, who has a separate cover, for British Vogue’s April issue, with the outlet paying tribute to the monarch by looking back at its relationship with the 95 year old over her 70-year reign.For the Queen’s cover, the magazine used a photo of the royal taken during her early years on the throne, in which she can be seen wearing the George IV State Diadem. Taylor-Joy’s cover pays tribute to the photo, as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shropshire Star

William and Kate lead royals at Easter Sunday service

The Cambridges were joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined other members of the royal family for the annual Easter Sunday service. William and Kate were accompanied by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they stepped out in...
U.K.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

