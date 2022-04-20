ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Hatch named Teacher of the Year for FCPS

Franklin News Post
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor sixth-grade math specialist teacher Jennifer Hatch of Benjamin Franklin Middle School, it is not enough to just identify a problem — it must be solved. In light of the big learning gap left from COVID-19, Hatch said, “This unfinished learning has to be addressed.”. “Unfinished learning...

thefranklinnewspost.com

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Arthur Middleton Elementary School teacher Morghan Hungerford named 2022 Teacher of the Year

When she learned she was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), Morghan Hungerford couldn’t help but reflect on her own education. A product of CCPS — she went to Walter J. Mitchell Elementary, Piccowaxen Middle and Maurice J. McDonough High schools — Hungerford had a “full circle moment.”
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Coast News

SDUHSD names top teacher and classified employee

ENCINITAS – The San Dieguito Union High School District announced Timothy Stiven as its 2022 Teacher of the Year and Cathy Shroyer as its 2022 Classified Employee of the Year. Stiven is in his 16th year teaching Social Science and Humanities at Canyon Crest Academy and his 36th year...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
EDUCATION
OBA

Baldwin County honors teachers of the year

Point Clear, Ala. – (OBA) – Baldwin County schools presented its elementary and secondary Teachers of the Year on March 24 at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear. Winners were selected from each school and from those winners, a panel of judges selects a District winner from the elementary division and secondary division to represent Baldwin County Public Schools. Individual winners at schools in Orange Beach and Foley are listed below.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Parents expect 24/7 work from teachers after pandemic, union conference told

Teachers have spoken about the impact of the pandemic on their mental health and how parents now feel they should have access to them 24 hours a day.At the Nasuwt teaching union annual conference in Birmingham, member Sharon Bishop said “parents and students now feel they can access teachers 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the pandemic”.She said: “Many of us have been told to download apps such as ClassDojo [an educational tech app] to our phones, and parents and students have got into the habit of firing off emails 24/7, with the banal, bizarre, and sometimes,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Lima News

Letter: Jordan teaches wrong things in classroom

Giving lectures to the students in high school is not a bad thing: It is educational and shines light on the workings of the government and how it works. However, lecturing the students on Jim Jordan’s personal views and misleading thoughts is not. We should not allow these politicians...
LIMA, OH
ABC Action News

Pandemic, politics lead some school superintendents to consider career change

Many of the people who lead our country's school districts are contemplating a career change. 46% percent of U.S. superintendents are thinking about leaving their current job within the next three years, according to the 2022 "Voice of the Superintendent" survey published in February by EAB. Most are planning to...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION

