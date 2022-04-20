Lobbying world

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
The Hill
The Hill
 18 hours ago
Former Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) joined Dentons as the firm’s senior policy director. Crowley served in the House for two decades and chaired the House Democratic Caucus from 2017 to 2019. He most recently was a senior policy adviser at Squire Patton Boggs.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper joined defense and health care venture capital firm Red Cell Partners as a partner and chair of its national security practice. Esper previously served as secretary of the Army and led the Pentagon from 2019 to 2020.

Lyft hired Emma Rindels as federal policy manager and Alix Lowe-Server as federal policy adviser. Rindels most recently served as legislative assistant for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Lowe-Server served as senior adviser to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

Leah Dempsey joined Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP as a shareholder. Dempsey most recently was vice president of federal advocacy and senior counsel at ACA International and previously worked on the legal team for Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) presidential campaign.

David Quam launched 56 Capitals, a strategy and advocacy firm focused on the state, local and federal level. Quam most recently was a counsel at Dentons and previously was deputy executive director of the National Governors Association.

Bristol Myers Squibb hired Jeffrey Last as director of federal government affairs. Last most recently served as health care legislative assistant for Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Scott Nulty joined autonomous unmanned aircraft company Shield AI as government relations manager. Nulty most recently served as military legislative assistant for Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

