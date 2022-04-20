Scattered showers and storms today

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Areas that had measurable rain last night woke up to dense fog this morning. While most of that has faded away, patchy fog is possible again on this evening. Sunshine will be hard to find today, with clouds sticking around until the overnight hours. We’ll likely see scattered showers today followed by a better chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms tonight. Skies will clear towards sunrise on Friday, so we’ll get a nice dose of sunshine to start the day before clouds filter in once again. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with much colder air on deck for the weekend. A clipper system arrives on Saturday, bringing snow showers to the mountains of western Maryland. Allegany and Garrett Counties could pick up 3-6 inches of snow. No snow for us in central and northern Maryland, just some cold rain showers. This reminder of winter will leave us with sharply colder temperatures. Highs on Sunday and Monday won’t make it past the mid to upper 40s with overnight numbers in the mid to upper 20s. Both days will be breezy so subtract at least 5 degrees when you’re thinking about how it will feel!

MARYLAND STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO