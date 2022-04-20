ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered showers and storms today

kq2.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will start to warm up today as rain chances increase. A few...

www.kq2.com

KCCI.com

Scattered showers and snow chances before system moves out

DES MOINES, Iowa — Overview:. Today: Windy with rain showers early then precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow for the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight: Snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NNW...
DES MOINES, IA
WDBJ7.com

Showers and storms develop, severe potential

Cooler temperatures for Friday that linger into the weekend. A system moving out of the Plains will bring back widespread to our area today. Showers will be with us to begin the morning and eventually, into the afternoon with storms developing. Storms will continue into the evening hours. Best timing for storms would be 11AM-7PM. Some storms this afternoon could be on the stronger side.
ENVIRONMENT
KITV.com

Aloha Friday Weather: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's going to be a cloudy and breezy Aloha Friday with scattered showers. A band of showers will make its way down the island chain today through Saturday. High temperatures will range from 78 to 85 degrees with trade winds blowing from 15 to 25 mph. Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NECN

Scattered Weekend Showers Follow Brief Warm-Up Friday

A raw and rainy day is ahead across New England, with a wintry mix across the North Country. Earlier this morning brought a mix of freezing rain and sleet to areas of New Hampshire and Maine. This mixed precipitation generally happened at locations above 1,000 feet. A dry slot will...
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Morning rain to give way to scattered showers

Meteorologist Connor Lewis tracked a little more rain Thursday and some temperature swings in the future. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Forecast: Beneficial rain statewide, for some an icy mix... Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Given March has been dry so far, we could use the rain --- plus,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scarce Sunshine & Scattered Showers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Areas that had measurable rain last night woke up to dense fog this morning. While most of that has faded away, patchy fog is possible again on this evening. Sunshine will be hard to find today, with clouds sticking around until the overnight hours. We’ll likely see scattered showers today followed by a better chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms tonight. Skies will clear towards sunrise on Friday, so we’ll get a nice dose of sunshine to start the day before clouds filter in once again. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with much colder air on deck for the weekend. A clipper system arrives on Saturday, bringing snow showers to the mountains of western Maryland. Allegany and Garrett Counties could pick up 3-6 inches of snow. No snow for us in central and northern Maryland, just some cold rain showers.  This reminder of winter will leave us with sharply colder temperatures. Highs on Sunday and Monday won’t make it past the mid to upper 40s with overnight numbers in the mid to upper 20s.  Both days will be breezy so subtract at least 5 degrees when you’re thinking about how it will feel!
MARYLAND STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scattered snow showers snarl traffic throughout Western Pennsylvania

Sunday’s snowy weather has emergency crews responding to a number of crashes across western Pennsylvania as winter makes a last gasp before spring. About an inch-and-a-half of snow that began accumulating late Saturday night caused state police to close the Walworth bridge carrying Lincoln Highway over Route 119 in Southwest Greensburg for a little more than 90 minutes on Sunday morning.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Community Policy