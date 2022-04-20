ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Bacteria Alter Gene Expression To Evade Bacteriophage In Vivo

technologynetworks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhage therapy, which uses viruses known as bacteriophages to treat bacterial infections, is a long-standing medical procedure whose mechanisms of action are still poorly understood. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and CNRS have demonstrated in vivo in a murine model that bacteria are capable of regulating their gene expression to evade...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Genome-wide identification, phylogenetic and expression pattern analysis of MADS-box family genes in foxtail millet (Setaria italica)

Foxtail millet (Setaria italica) is rich in nutrients and extremely beneficial to human health. We identified and comprehensively analyzed 89 MADS-box genes in the foxtail millet genome. According to the classification of MADS-box genes in Arabidopsis thaliana and rice, the SiMADS-box genes were divided into M-type (37) and MIKC-type (52). During evolution, the differentiation of MIKC-type MADS-box genes occurred before that of monocotyledons and dicotyledons. The SiMADS-box gene structure has undergone much differentiation, and the number of introns in the MIKC-type subfamily is much greater than that in the M-type subfamily. Analysis of gene duplication events revealed that MIKC-type MADS-box gene segmental duplication accounted for the vast majority of gene duplication events, and MIKC-type MADS-box genes played a major role in the amplification of SiMADS-box genes. Collinearity analysis showed highest collinearity between foxtail millet and maize MADS-box genes. Analysis of tissue-specific expression showed that SiMADS-box genes are highly expressed throughout the grain-filling process. Expression analysis of SiMADS-box genes under eight different abiotic stresses revealed many stress-tolerant genes, with induced expression of SiMADS33 and SiMADS78 under various stresses warranting further attention. Further, some SiMADS-box proteins may interact under external stress. This study provides insights for MADS-box gene mining and molecular breeding of foxtail millet in the future.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Gene expression changes following chronic antipsychotic exposure in single cells from mouse striatum

Schizophrenia is an idiopathic psychiatric disorder with a high degree of polygenicity. Evidence from genetics, single-cell transcriptomics, and pharmacological studies suggest an important, but untested, overlap between genes involved in the etiology of schizophrenia and the cellular mechanisms of action of antipsychotics. To directly compare genes with antipsychotic-induced differential expression to genes involved in schizophrenia, we applied single-cell RNA-sequencing to striatal samples from male C57BL/6"‰J mice chronically exposed to a typical antipsychotic (haloperidol), an atypical antipsychotic (olanzapine), or placebo. We identified differentially expressed genes in three cell populations identified from the single-cell RNA-sequencing (medium spiny neurons [MSNs], microglia, and astrocytes) and applied multiple analysis pipelines to contextualize these findings, including comparison to GWAS results for schizophrenia. In MSNs in particular, differential expression analysis showed that there was a larger share of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) from mice treated with olanzapine compared with haloperidol. DEGs were enriched in loci implicated by genetic studies of schizophrenia, and we highlighted nine genes with convergent evidence. Pathway analyses of gene expression in MSNs highlighted neuron/synapse development, alternative splicing, and mitochondrial function as particularly engaged by antipsychotics. In microglia, we identified pathways involved in microglial activation and inflammation as part of the antipsychotic response. In conclusion, single-cell RNA sequencing may provide important insights into antipsychotic mechanisms of action and links to findings from psychiatric genomic studies.
MLB
technologynetworks.com

How Genetic Variation Impacts the Human Microbiome

New research from Cornell scientists is exploring how human genetics impacts functions of the gut microbiome, and is expanding awareness of the role human genetics plays in shaping the microbiome. The trillions of individual organisms constituting a person’s gut microbiome greatly impact metabolic function, disease and overall health. What has...
SCIENCE
pewtrusts.org

Scientists Work to Uncover Mechanisms Behind Bacterial Resistance

Bacteria, the very first organisms to live on earth, continually evolve to adapt to changing environments. In this evolutionary process, disease-causing pathogenic bacteria often can outsmart the many ways our bodies curb infections and, more recently, antibiotic drugs—making otherwise curable illnesses more difficult or even impossible to treat. Although...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteriophage#Gene Expression#The Institut Pasteur#Cnrs#Cell Host Microbe
LiveScience

Going viral: 6 new findings about viruses

Viruses were discovered in 1892, and yet even in 2022, researchers are still uncovering new secrets about these tiny invaders. Viruses are not quite living things and have no way to reproduce on their own. Instead, they're made of genetic material, usually DNA or its chemical cousin RNA, that's wrapped in a protein coating. Because of their ability to integrate their genetic code into the code of their host, viral genes are found hidden in the genetic codes of many living things all over the world, from bacteria to humans, in habits from deep in the ocean to inside Arctic ice, and even sometimes falling from the sky.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Science
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Health

Moderna Is Developing 2 New Vaccines—And 1 Could Protect Against the Common Cold

Fact checked on April 15, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. Biotechnology company Moderna is expanding its mRNA technology. The makers of the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine are now working on two more vaccines: one to protect against SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); and another for the four endemic human coronaviruses, which can cause the common cold.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy