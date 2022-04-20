'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Confirms Split From Husband Michael After ‘8 Magical Years’

The ‘Blade’ star has five kids between his two marriages. Find out more about all five of Wesley Snipes’ kids here!. Wesley Snipes, 59, has been a movie icon for over 30 years. Since his first big screen appearance in the Goldie Hawn sports comedy Wildcats in 1986, he’s gone on to star in tons of classic, beloved including the crime drama New Jack City and the sci-fi thriller Blade. Throughout his career, Wesley has been married twice. His first wife was April Dubois from 1985 to 1990, whom he had his eldest son with, and his current wife Nakyung “Nikki” Park, whom he has four kids with. Wesley has opened up about how fatherhood affected the way that he played the character General Izzi in the comedy Coming 2 America in a March 2021 interview with Fatherly. “General Izzi is a reflection of my children and their influence and impact on me. The timing, humor, the way they played things, the nuances. What you’re seeing in my joy is a reflection of them and their effect on me,” he said.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 27 DAYS AGO