'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Confirms Split From Husband Michael After ‘8 Magical Years’

By Jessica Vacco-Bolaños‍
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's over for Ashley and Michael Darby. The 33-year-old ​Real Housewives of Potomac star confirmed her split from her husband of almost eight years on Tuesday. "It’s been almost 8 magical years," Ashley wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a Story on Bravo's website with news of their split, encouraging...

Ramras Montgomery
17h ago

oh boy. I know gizelle will have something shady to say about this. feeling sad for the kids especially Dean. He's a Daddy's boy to the max.

Nunya Bizniss
16h ago

She got two cash registers by him..good for her! She never liked any of the "activities" he participated in anyway. She just dealt with it. Good for her for finally opening her eyes. She was too pretty for him ANYWAY

Chara Stoneham
18h ago

Good!! She have her 2 kids...now take a beat then find someone who like women.

