1 Seriously Hurt In Thornton Crash At 120th Ave, Pennsylvania Street Wednesday Morning
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Thornton Police Department responded to a crash with serious injuries just east of Interstate 25 Wednesday morning.
According to the Thornton PD tweet , police were at the intersection with E 120th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street, where a crash was blocking the intersection. A man involved in the crash was taken to the hospital to treat injuries.
The roadway was cleared around 6:45 a.m. Police encourage drivers to be patient and arrive at destinations safe.
Copter 4 was above the active scene at 6 a.m.
