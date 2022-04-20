ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Seriously Hurt In Thornton Crash At 120th Ave, Pennsylvania Street Wednesday Morning

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Thornton Police Department responded to a crash with serious injuries just east of Interstate 25 Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsFGs_0fEbx5UY00

(credit: Thornton Police)

According to the Thornton PD tweet , police were at the intersection with E 120th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street, where a crash was blocking the intersection. A man involved in the crash was taken to the hospital to treat injuries.

The roadway was cleared around 6:45 a.m. Police encourage drivers to be patient and arrive at destinations safe.

Copter 4 was above the active scene at 6 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q61ci_0fEbx5UY00

(credit: CBS)

