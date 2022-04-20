ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Service and school projects presented to city council

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgS8u_0fEbwuWH00

A service project in the memory of a loved one and a school project involving the environment were presentations that took place at the Pontiac City Council meeting Monday evening at the Eagle Theater.

The council also met with Livingston County sheriff's candidate Tom Vagasky, who made his introduction.

Jack Bristow, an instructor at Pontiac Township High School, lost his wife, Lori, to a rare heart disease in December. Soon after her passing, he came up with an idea on doing something in her honor and memory, he told the council.

He said he was with family on Christmas Eve when he made an announcement.

“I want to do a mega-service project,” he told his family. “I want to do a service project with like 200 people. I want to touch almost every part of Pontiac, I want to make it beautiful in Lori's honor.”

Bristow said the idea grew through January with the formation of a committee that includes three members of the city — Liz Vincent of Tourism, Chris Brock of the Street Department and Taylor Baxter of Parks and Rec. There are also other friends from Bristow's church and the community who are committee members.

He said there have been five meetings and as of Monday night, 120 people have signed up to help with what is a beautification project that will touch practically every park in the community.

“The primary thing we're going to do is pick up sticks and trash, paint, plant and mulch,” Bristow pointed out. “We're doing it at a number of locations.”

Bristow showed a number of photos of locations he wants to work at with his group, including Chautauqua Park, which has had special meaning to his family over the years.

Lori Bristow's passion for flowers is a catalyst for the project of trying to beautify the community.

“We're really just humbled by how much the community is jumping behind this,” Bristow told the council. “We're really excited to do this in her honor. … It's a passion of ours to give back.”

The event will take place May 21 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

In keeping with the beautification theme, two students of Paul Ritter from PTHS gave a presentation on their project — “Plastic Pollution: The process of elimination.” This is a study of the pollution in different areas of the city.

Senior Dani Grace Schrock and junior Libby Larkin said they conducted a “trash blitz” in the community and found all sorts of litter, including plastics, cardboard, paper and other materials.

Schrock said that plastic was the big item and that all this trash ends up in a landfill, such as what is north of the city. She added that plastic can take centuries to decompose, which creates environmental issue.

Larkin pointed out that the group of students involved in the project went to 30 different locations and spent 20 minutes at each place. She added that there were some places that had a very large area and that certainly not all the trash was collected, hence creating issues.

One thing that was discovered was that when this was done a number of months ago, the numbers were similar to what they recently collected, which points to an ongoing problem in the community.

The third presenter was Vagasky, who is running for the Republican nomination for county sheriff. He is running against Ryan Bohm.

Vagasky went through his platform that included the drug problem in the county and how to combat it, as well as trying to fix the problems that seem to be taking place at the Livingston County Sheriff's Department.

The final item that took place before the council got down to business was Mayor Bill Alvey formally proclaiming May 8-14 as National Skilled Nursing Home Week.

Among the items the council approved during the regular agenda was a change order for the sewer project. Superintendent Jake Kinkade said that the project is close to completion and is expecting it to be finished by the end of October.

The work order contained 13 items with a total cost of $121,461. The money is coming from a contingency account, which has gone from $1,108,500 at the beginning of the project to $553,237, which is 49.9 percent. The project is at 86 percent completion, meaning the department has not had to dip into the contingency very much.

This was change order was approved, as were a fence purchase, an ordinance involving the solar farms near the airport and a resolution for Congressional Community Project Funding, which is a grant. The city will be asking for $500,000 for work on creating a fire and ambulance station near OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht medical Center.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Livingston, IL
County
Livingston County, IL
City
Pontiac, IL
Livingston County, IL
Government
Pontiac, IL
Government
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council approves funds for Music City Mall redevelopment project

The Lewisville City Council approved an agreement with The Catalyst group to prepare for the first phases of a Music City Mall redevelopment project. Phase one of the project includes visioning, programming and stakeholder input. The second phase is master planning, and phase three is marketing. All three phases are projected to cost $248,000, which the council approved during its March 21 meeting. The costs will come from the city’s general fund.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Flagler County School administrator appointed to Palm Coast City Council

The Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday appointed Flagler County School District administrator John M. Fanelli to fill its District 2 seat until a new council member is elected later this year. The seat became open when Victor Barbosa resigned March 1 after he was trespassed from Walmart over an incident involving self-checkout registers. Within days, Walmart...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Ritter
13News Now

Newport News city leaders voting to redraw city council and school board voting districts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Your voting map in Newport News will look a little different. City leaders are scheduled to vote on a new redistricting plan on Tuesday night. This comes after a series of meetings to collect feedback from the community on plans to redraw city council and school board districts. Newport News Mayor Dr. McKinley Price said the redistricting means changes for some residents.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Morning Journal

Longfellow Middle School robotics team honored by Lorain City Council

The robotics team at Longfellow Middle School was honored at the March 21 Lorain City Council Meeting for a strong season. The school fields three teams: Prometheus, Chronus and Tatanious. The season started on Aug. 1 and ended on March 21 when the team was honored in front of council...
LORAIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#School Project#Parks And Rec#Community Project#The Eagle Theater#The Street Department
Westerly Sun

Viability of 3 of 4 options for Westerly school building project called into question ahead of public presentations

WESTERLY — Preliminary cost estimates of the four redesign options being studied by the School Building Subcommittee show that one of the options would likely exceed the $50 million borrowing cap imposed by the Town Council and confirm that the cost of a new school building would leave no funds for renovations at most of the district's other schools.
WESTERLY, RI
Daily Leader

Tri-Point school district one of 136 grant recipients

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Board of Education has announced 136 grant awards totaling $86.4 million to support the mental health of students and educators. One of the recipients is Tri-Point CUSD #6J. These Community Partnership Grants will support collaboration between school districts and community organizations to address the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Government Technology

Illinois Officials Remind Residents to Finish Internet Survey

(TNS) — More than 300 Whiteside County residents so far have taken a survey to help officials assess the state of local internet services as they prepare to map out a plan for countywide broadband coverage. That's a great start, but more participation is needed to determine what the...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Getting people in the door:’ Local hospital recruiting, hiring

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health of Central Illinois hosted a hiring event Tuesday, looking to fill positions of all kinds to ease the hospital’s worker shortage. A nurse manager for UnityPoint, Kristina Edinger, said they were looking for a wide range of applicants to fill ancillary positions. Some positions, she said, could be as needed with no prior experience necessary, but others are full-time and may require certification.
PEORIA, IL
WTOK-TV

Skate park coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as city leaders are making advancements to build a skate park in Meridian. Ben Arthur Park on 14th Street is looking to be the potential home for the skate park...
MERIDIAN, MS
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

513
Followers
573
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy