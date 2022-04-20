ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRS: Will I lose my refund if I missed the filing deadline?

By Staff Report
 18 hours ago
You may need to act right away to avoid penalties. Stimulus checks and Qualified Disaster Distributions explained. There are no penalties if you miss the deadline but are due a refund. The government will hold onto your money interest free. You actually have three years from the filing deadline to finish...

Economy
Income Tax
Crypto
Personal Finance
IRS
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
Social Security: $1,657 checks going out TOMORROW

This week millions of Americans will see a Social Security check if their birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. This year’s COLA adjustment of 5.9% boosted Social Security benefit checks across all programs. The new average for singles collecting Social Security benefits is $1,657 per month. Couples are...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IRS: Can tax refunds be deposited on a Sunday?

Monday marks the deadline to get your taxes filed with the IRS for 2021, and many want to know when to expect a refund. Many have already filed and want to know if they can see their refund deposited over the weekend. When you receive a refund depends on when...
INCOME TAX
CNET

No Tax Refund in Your Bank Account Yet? How to Track It Down

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you got your US taxes filed ahead of Tax Day, your next step is getting your refund money. However, if it's been more than three weeks since you submitted your tax return to the IRS and there's still no sign of your refund, it's time to start tracking it down. Tax refunds generally arrive within 21 days -- if no errors are found -- for those who file electronically and have set up direct deposit. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you only have three days left until the tax deadline day of April 18, 2022. (That's also the last day ever to file for any of the $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2018.)
INCOME TAX
