Up to $7,500 offered for information on 2016 homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information on a 2016 homicide.

Christina Banks was killed on July 25 of that year. Authorities say it happened on Vermont Street in Buffalo.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement solve this crime can call (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .