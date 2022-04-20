Lakehurst Honors Libraries, Discusses Budget

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
Lakehurst Council President Steven Oglesby presents a proclamation to Manchester Library/Whiting Reading Room Branch Manager Erin DeLucia for National Library Week. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

LAKEHURST – Borough Council President Steven Oglesby presented Ocean County Librarian Erin DeLucia a proclamation for National Library Week.

DeLucia serves as branch manager of the Manchester Library and also oversees the Whiting Reading room location of the Ocean County Library. She recently received a similar proclamation from Manchester Mayor Robert Hudak.

The proclamation started off what was a relatively short meeting of the Borough Council which Mayor Harry Robbins and Councilman James Davis was absent from.

National Library week ran from April 3 to April 9 and Oglesby remarked, “when I was thinking about this today, the access to free information at the library is as dear to me as the right to vote or freedom of the press. Those things are critical to our country and the world.”

The proclamation included, “libraries are inclusive and accessible places that have connections to build communities and libraries connect people to technology through access to broad band internet, information and employment opportunities. Libraries offer up opportunities for people to connect to new ideas and access to multi media contact.”

It was noted that libraries provide online classes and DVDs, CDs and books along with “programs that extend far beyond the four walls of the building and everyone is invited to use their resources. In times of crisis libraries and library professionals assist the community both in person and virtually.”

“Libraries strive to promote unique programs and unique collections as diverse as the populations they serve and provide access for all,” the proclamation adds. Oglesby also noted that as the world continues to change so too does library systems “to continue to meet the needs of their patrons of all races, creeds, gender identification and socio-economic backgrounds.”

In other news, Police Chief Matt Kline was appointed as agent to procure surplus items from the Law Enforcement Support Office Program. The Council also approved a resolution adopting technology risk management standards in compliance with the New Jersey Municipal Excess Liability Joint Insurance Fund’s Cyber Risk Management Plan’s Tier 1 requirements.

Jeffery R. Knight and Vincent Knight were also approved for members to the Lakehurst First Aid Squad.

Councilwoman Patricia Hodges reported that the first edition of the borough’s codebook is now “ready for us to review.” The governing body will review it before it is voted on for adoption.

A public hearing on this year’s municipal budget will take place during the Council’s April 21 meeting. The complete spending plan is on the borough’s website. Borough Chief Financial Officer Wayne Sibilia was scheduled to answer questions from the public and governing body.

He previously told The Manchester Times that the total figure for the Borough’s proposed budget was $4,437,920.28. Local taxes for municipal purposes for 2022 have been budgeted at $2,672,837.51. Sibilia said that marks an increase of $51,301.88.

The average home in Lakehurst is assessed at $161,133.19 and the proposed municipal local tax levy on an average home valuation is $2,979.35.

Mayor Robbins said previously that this year’s spending plan has been posted on the borough website for review and hard copy versions were available at Borough Hall.

